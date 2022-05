During one week in December 2021, there were more vinyl records sold in the US than had been sold in the last thirty years. Cue needle-dropping record sound! If you’ve been bitten by the vinyl record bug in the past few years, you’re not alone. And, one thing that is very different about the world of record-buying in 2022 is that the snobby gatekeepers of a bygone era are basically gone. These days, if you’re into vinyl, it doesn’t mean you’re a music snob. The best thing about the vinyl renaissance is that now, records are for everyone.

