ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Southern's QB Andrew Body Named 2021 Offensive Player of the Year

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21I5gE_0fNVsT1N00

Texas Southern quarterback was named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

Texas Southern quarterback was named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year at TSU's Sports Banquet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbwMd_0fNVsT1N00
View the 2 images of this gallery on the original article

The Corpus Christi native played in ten games during the 2021 season.  Body had 2017 passing yards (58.6%, 142.1 Rating), 11 passing touchdown, and 4 interceptions in his first season as the TSU signal-caller.

Andrew Body was named the SWAC's Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Southern.  The quarterback passed "28-of-35 for 338 yards and rushed for 85 yards on 13 attempts in TSU's 35-31 thriller win over Southern."

Texas Southern will begin its 2022 campaign on the road at the 37th Annual Labor Day Classic against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 3.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 4

Related
KTSM

Canutillo 4-star running back LJ Martin commits to Texas Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo running back LJ Martin has been bombarded with offers from Division I FBS colleges for the last year, but he’s finally made his decision. A 4-star prospect rated as a top-200 player in the Class of 2023, Martin verbally committed to Texas Tech on Friday afternoon. He’s the second […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KLTV

SFA baseball team hosting key series this weekend against Abilene Christian

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University baseball team will host a key series this weekend against Abilene Christian at Jaycees Field. KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Coach Cardenas about the series. The Wildcats are 8-10 in WAC play. SFA is 7-11 and sits in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Corpus Christi, TX
College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Prairie View A M#Gallery#Banquet#American Football#College Football#Texas Southern#Tsu#Swac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHOU

How did the Texans do in the NFL draft?

HOUSTON — Did the Texans fill their greatest needs? On paper? Mostly. Cornerback is a huge need, but I would have liked to have seen a premium edge rusher within this group. These are the nine players the Texans picked in the 2022 draft. 1ST ROUND (3) DEREK STINGLEY,...
HOUSTON, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

PSJA North Softball Beats San Benito 1-0, Advances to Area Round

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North softball team beat San Benito 1-0 to advance to the area round of the playoffs. The bi-district matchup was a pitcher’s duel between San Benito’s Emily Delgado and PSJA North’s Ariella Saenz. No runs were scored through four innings.
SAN BENITO, TX
KBTX.com

The Lady Tigers Bi-District series continues after a 16-4 victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 5A, the A&M Consolidated softball team clinched their must-win contest against Kingwood Park to keep their playoff series alive. The offensive blow out started early in the bottom of the first with a home run from senior Aiyana Coleman, after that the Lady Panthers could not keep up.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Equestrian team recruits each athlete, including those with four legs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Equestrian team has 55 athletes you won’t find on the roster, but you can find them in their stalls. “[We] just kind of recruit the four legged’s too,” said the head coach of the Texas A&M Equestrian, Tana McKay. “We have a great group of horses with lots of different abilities. Different athletic abilities and different personalities.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WFAA

Cowboys draft class: Here's who Dallas picked this year

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' 2022 draft class is now set. The Cowboys used their last pick of the draft in the sixth round on Saturday, setting the stage for a rookie class that will look to address some needs on both offense and defense. The Cowboys stood...
ARLINGTON, TX
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
279
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy