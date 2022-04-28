Texas Southern's QB Andrew Body Named 2021 Offensive Player of the Year
Texas Southern quarterback was named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year at TSU's Sports Banquet.
The Corpus Christi native played in ten games during the 2021 season. Body had 2017 passing yards (58.6%, 142.1 Rating), 11 passing touchdown, and 4 interceptions in his first season as the TSU signal-caller.
Andrew Body was named the SWAC's Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Southern. The quarterback passed "28-of-35 for 338 yards and rushed for 85 yards on 13 attempts in TSU's 35-31 thriller win over Southern."
Texas Southern will begin its 2022 campaign on the road at the 37th Annual Labor Day Classic against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 3.
