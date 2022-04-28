ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Disney Dreamlight Valley' coming to Mac in 2023

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameloft has announced a new adventure game featuring Disney and Pixar characters that will be free-to-play on Mac when it arrives in 2023. "Disney Dreamlight Valley" is a life-simulation adventure game geared toward players of all ages. It's slated for a summer 2022...

ComicBook

Disney+ Removes Adult-Focused Movies Added by Mistake

Not so fast, Hot Shots: Disney+ has pulled a pair of 20th Century Studios movies after apparently adding them to the platform by mistake. Just days after Hot Shots! and Hot Shots! Part Deux unexpectedly became available to stream, the two 20th Century (formerly Fox) movies have disappeared from Disney+. (The Top Gun spoofs starring Charlie Sheen were not among the titles included on the streamer's monthly listing of new additions to the Disney+ library for April 2022.) Also erroneously announced as coming soon in the U.S. was Jet Li's Kiss of the Dragon, an R-rated Fox action-thriller that will stream on Disney+ in Canada on April 29.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Announces New Manga

The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular characters introduced over the course of the history of Star Wars, even though he has yet to appear in any movies featuring a universe that took place in a galaxy far, far away. With Marvel Comics looking to release a new adaptation of the Disney+ series, it seems that Mando and Grogu are also set to receive a manga adaptation of their own, retelling the story of the first season of the popular television series.
COMICS
Collider

Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie Reveals Spooky Synopsis and Logo

No need to look into Madame Leota's crystal ball for a glimpse into the upcoming Haunted Mansion film, Disney just released the new logo and synopsis for the upcoming film based on the fan-favorite Disney ride. Haunted Mansion is set to be released on March 10, 2023. The new logo...
MOVIES
Collider

'Avatar 2' Title Revealed as 'The Way of Water'

It seems like a lifetime ago since the confirmation that there would be sequels to James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar. Now, more than a decade later and the release date of the first sequel approaching, Avatar 2 has officially received its title. The anticipated return to Pandora will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney to Unveil Reimagined Popular Attraction

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks offer its guests a fan favorite respite from waiting in long lines to either board rides or purchase a snack, as well as lengthy strolls around different lands. Guests who need a breather from the hustle and bustle of...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney Exec Teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones, The Marvels, and More Footage Coming Soon

Disney is promising fans the first footage from some of its most highly-anticipated 2023 films is on the way, including projects from Marvel Studios and the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The next Marvel movie to land in theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking ahead to 2023 brings us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New adaptations of Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid are also on the way, along with Indiana Jones 5. ComicBook.com is in attendance at CinemaCon, where a Disney exec confirmed that footage from all these movies will be released very soon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Unworthy Thor Trades in His Hammer to Become the Immortal Iron Fist

An unworthy Thor from the Marvel Multiverse is about to gain the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist in an upcoming issue of Avengers Forever. The series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder spins out of Marvel's main Avengers title penned by Aaron, which finds Mephisto gathering his Multiversal Masters of Evil. The evil group has already caused chaos for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but help is on the way. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider was recruited by a reality-traveling Deathlok to assemble heroes from different realities, leading to the introduction of "the most broken Thor in the Multiverse."
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Drops Wanda's Very Own Featurette

As the day of its arrival in theaters nears, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to hype up the film by releasing teasers online, preparing everyone on what the movie would be like. Now, they released a featurette of one of the most pivotal characters in the narrative: Wanda Maximoff and her return on the big screen.
MOVIES
The Verge

Lucasfilm is working on another animated Star Wars anthology

In addition to being an anthology, Star Wars Visions was a brilliant testament to how refreshing and exhilarating the Star Wars franchise can still be when it dares to loosen up a bit and wander off the beaten path of its core saga. Though a second season of Visions is one of the big things fans have been hoping to hear about at this year’s Star Wars Celebration, it looks like there’s another anthology series to be on the watch for.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Lin-Manuel Miranda Claims Imagineers Are Currently Developing an Encanto Attraction for Disney Parks

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original songs of “Encanto,” says Imagineers are developing an attraction based on the wildly successful film. Miranda told Insider on the red carpet of the Hispanic Federation’s annual gala that he wants to see a ride before a sequel or show. He doesn’t know any details about the potential ride but said, “The Imagineers are on it.”
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

All the new Disney Plus movies and shows streaming in May 2022

There's a lot of new stuff coming to Disney Plus in May, with brand new movies and shows aplenty. Most excitingly (in our opinion), the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is arriving on May 27, which sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader for the first time since the prequel movies.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Netflix's Anime Movie 'Bubble' Invents a New Kind of Post-Apocalypse

It’s a tale as old as time: a boy meets and falls in love with a sentient bubble that dresses like an idol. Technically, anyway—the new Netflix original anime Bubble, out April 28, riffs on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale The Little Mermaid for inspiration in its wild coming-of-age, tragic romance story between the introverted teenager Hibiki and the mysterious Uta, a girl made of bubbles who emerges from the water and joins him on a journey of introspection (and parkour).
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

New Sailor Moon anime movies announced, coming 2023

New Sailor Moon anime movies are in development, and it could be the concluding chapter for the magical heroes. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos has been revealed by Toei Animation, and it’ll cover the last arc of the manga. Toei animation made the announcement on Twitter, sharing the first...
COMICS

