International Paper reports solid earnings despite continued Russian venture

International Paper Co.’s first-quarter earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations despite international scrutiny over the company’s continued operations in Russia.

The Memphis-based company reported first-quarter earnings of $288 million on Thursday, April 28. That was up compared to the $198 million it declared for the same period in 2021.

Zacks Investment Research analysts projected earnings of 52 cents per share, but IP reported 76 cents per diluted share.

“International Paper’s first-quarter earnings are better than we had outlooked, driven by strong price realization and solid operations to overcome significant higher input costs, especially for energy, chemicals and distribution,” IP chairman and CEO Mark Sutton said during an earnings call.

Despite the solid earnings, the first quarter presented unique challenges for IP.

In January, the surge of the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus impacted volume in its packaging business.

Then, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, IP and hundreds of other international corporations faced growing calls to suspend its operations in the region.

Other companies — like FedEx Corp. — have halted operations in Russia, but IP still owns 50% of Ilim Group, Russia’s largest pulp and paper company.

IP reported the Ilim joint venture equity earnings were $93 million for the first quarter, compared with $66 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Operationally, earnings increased driven by higher sales volumes of softwood pulp and hardwood pulp to China, and sales to other export markets decreased significantly “driven by the current geopolitical conditions.”

And while IP announced in March its intention to “explore strategic options” that might include selling its interest, a paper mill analyst believes that might be easier said than done.

Sutton said during the earnings call that IP is still pursuing this option with urgency.

“As we move through this process, we will continue to comply with all regulations and sanctions, and we will update our stakeholders when there is more information to share,” Sutton said.

Other highlights of the call included first-quarter cash provided by operations of $588 million, as well as share repurchases of $406 million.

“I’m very confident and optimistic about the future of IP and our strong 2022 earnings growth outlook,” Sutton said. “We’re making very good progress and momentum as we focus on our initiatives around building a better IP, and we have a very strong balance sheet. The company is as strong as it’s ever been financially.”