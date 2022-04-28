ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose County, CO

First human case of H5 bird flu in U.S. detected in Colorado; risk to public low, officials say

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

An inmate at the state correctional facility in Delta County is the first person in the United States to test positive for the H5 avian flu, state officials said Thursday.

The man came in contact with the virus when he worked at a commercial farm in Montrose County as part of a pre-release employment program, according to a joint release from the Colorado Department of Corrections, the state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

State officials said the man is "largely asymptomatic, reporting only fatigue" and is currently isolating and receiving an antiviral drug, oseltamivir, per CDC guidance.

"In general, the risk of this virus to the public is low and continues to be low," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. "Our recommendation to the public to to try and limit your exposure to wild birds."

State officials learned earlier this week that the man's test showed the presence of the H5 virus. The test was confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, according to the release.

A person in the United Kingdom tested positive for the virus in January, also a result of being in close contact with infected poultry, officials said.

Because the man was in close contact with the poultry, the virus may have been in his nose. However, it is uncertain if the virus is replicating in the man's body or was just present in his nose.

"This is considered a case, so detection of this virus in a human specimen means this is a 'case' H5N1 in the U.S.," Herlihy said "What is not certain if this detection of the virus in this individual means this individual was infected with the virus ... or if the virus was just present in his nose, perhaps as it can be present in the environment."

Herlihy added they are continuing tests on the man to determine whether he actually infected with the virus.

The virus traditionally transfers from bird to bird. However, if a person contracts the virus, it does not normally spread from person to person, according to the release.

"There are currently no known cases of this H5 flu virus spreading among people," the release states. "There are no other confirmed cases in Colorado or the United States at this time."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the outbreak at the Montrose County poultry farm last week and said 60,000 birds would be killed to prevent the virus from spreading.

The first case of the virus was detected in a backyard flock in Pitkin County on April 9.

As of Thursday, the virus has been detected in 33 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

