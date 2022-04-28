Denver school unveils book vending machine

Many schools have vending machines so students and teachers can refuel their appetites or quench their thirsts.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College has a new machine that will feed their imaginations.

The school unveiled a book vending machine Thursday afternoon. It's the first-of-its-kind in the Denver Public Schools system.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College junior Dahni Austin prepares to cut the ribbon during a ceremony introducing Denver Public School’s first book vending machine on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Dozens of students and staff members attended Thursday's ceremony, which included a performance by the school's marching band.

"This is truly (a) fantastic way to spark our students love of reading and allows our students an opportunity to increase their love of literacy," Principal Kimberly Grayson said. "A love of literacy is honestly something that is very important and is something I'm truly excited to be able to inspire in the lives of all of our DMLK students."

The vending machine is available to all students. All they need to do is read a book of their choice and then present a summary to the librarian and they will earn a token to the machine, said Janell Hawkins, the school librarian.

Students can also earn a token to use the machine by excelling in the classroom and having good attendance, she said.

Most of the books in the machine were picked by student groups on campus.

Karina Lupian, a ninth grader and member of XOCO Latina Group, chose the book "Esperanza Rising," written by Pam Muñoz Ryan. She said it gives Hispanic students — who account for nearly a third of the school's students — an opportunity to read a book with Hispanic characters.

"It's important to have these books in our schools because it's something that many of the students can relate to," Lupian said.

Other student groups such as the Gay/Straight Alliance and Black Student Alliance also chose books for the new vending machine.

"It's not every day that you see things like this, especially celebrating such multicultural and diversity," said senior Aliyah Coles, a member of the LBGTQ+ community. "I definitely plan on using the machine and I'm sure many other students will, too."

Thursday's ceremony also kicked off a summer reading contest for students. Hawkins said it's essential for students to continue reading during the summer and as an incentive, the school is offering gift cards to restaurants and nearby coffee shops for students who read books during the contest.

"We need to make sure they're engaged with books and literacy when they're away from (school)," Hawkins said.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College seventh grader Ajay Quintero picks out the book Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds with librarian Janell Hawkins on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Grayson said she hopes more schools in Denver and across the state invest in similar vending machines.

"I'm hoping more leaders and more schools will purchase something like this where kids have the opportunity to grow their love of literacy," Grayson said.