ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Carpool Karaoke’ king Corden to leave CBS late-night show

By LYNN ELBER AP Entertainment Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrnMv_0fNVrD6m00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year.

Corden told of his decision during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015.

In a statement, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including the “Carpool Karaoke” videos in which Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road.

Corden’s contract was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the 12:30 p.m. Eastern show in spring 2023.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show,’” Cheeks said.

The network had no further comment, including on who might replace Corden.

He was considered an unlikely pick when he was named host of “The Late Late Show.” He’d starred in the British sitcom “Gavin & Stacey” and was a Tony Award winner in 2012 for his Broadway performance in “One Man, Two Guvnors,” but wasn’t widely known by U.S. viewers.

“Carpool Karoake” and other comedy segments including “Crosswalk the Musical” proved popular online, building Corden and the show’s reach beyond its broadcast home.

He has foreshadowed his decision, including in a December 2020 podcast episode of “Smartless.” Corden said he had “an overwhelming feeling that my family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time.”

Corden said he didn’t have an end date for the show in mind and that it would “always be a bigger family decision than a professional one. It will be about people who we miss very very much who we are homesick for.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Adele
Person
James Corden
HollywoodLife

James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Stephen Colbert Jokes After Testing Positive for COVID-19, 'Late Show' Canceled

Stephen Colbert has announced that tested positive for COVID-19, and revealed that The Late Show is canceled. In a tweet from the show's official Twitter page, the news was first revealed. Colbert then retweeted the post and joked that he'll "do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," who was to be his guest. Ona. more serious note, the lat night host assured fans that he is "feeling fine" and is "grateful to be vaxxed and boosted."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Carpool Karaoke#The Late Late Show#Ap#Cbs Tv#American#British#Gavin Stacey
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Admits Her Life Has Been ‘Tough’ Since The Show

Following her success on the game show Jeopardy!, Amy Schneider took to Twitter recently to admit her life has been “tough” lately. Fans were a bit surprised to hear that all is not well with Schneider, as after her big wins on the show, she quit her job and signed with CAA to start writing a book. On top of that, she’s also been traveling, gotten engaged, and even had the opportunity to tour the White House.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy