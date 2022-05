The Los Angeles Lakers have “serious” interest in Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, according to a recent report. “The Lakers’ interest in Snyder as a successor to Frank Vogel is serious, sources say,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein. “There is nonetheless ongoing skepticism in coaching circles that Snyder would want to move from Utah — where he has enjoyed a considerable amount of control and influence — to take over the LeBron James-led Lakers in their current state after the never-ending chaos that engulfed [Frank] Vogel’s last two seasons.”

