During the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks split their four games 2-2, with the Celtics’ two wins against the defending NBA champions coming in the first half of the season that saw Boston struggle considerably more than they did in the second half of the season in which the Bucks got both of their wins against the Celtics.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO