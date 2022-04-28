ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New bill brings Northern Lights Express one step closer to reality

By Quinn Gorham
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN -- A newly passed bill in the Minnesota House could finally make the Northern Lights Express happen. The project, also known as NLX, has been in the works for roughly 20 years. According to project chair Ken Buehler, the new bill provides the project with extra funding...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

MN House Passes Bill for Light Rail, Train to Duluth

ST. PAUL -- Republicans tried to stop the Blue Line light rail extension into Minneapolis's northwest suburbs, and cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Duluth and Saint Paul -- but Democrats said "no" as the Minnesota House passed a bill to use part of the state's budget surplus for transportation projects.
DULUTH, MN
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine City, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Rarick
AM 1390 KRFO

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Lights Express#Infrastructure#Amtrak#The Minnesota House#Nlx#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's largest lakes, by the numbers

As the land of (more than) 10,000 lakes, Minnesota boats some of the largest freshwater lakes in the country.Of course, there is Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world at 20 million acres, which we share with Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.Lake of the Woods is also massive, at 950,000 acres. We share that one with Canada, too.By the numbers: Here are the 10 largest lakes completely inside of state boundaries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.Upper and Lower Red Lake — 288,800 acresMille Lacs Lake — 132,516 acresLeech Lake — 111,527 acresLake Winnibigoshish — 58,544 acresLake Vermilion — 40,557 acresLake Kabetogama — 25,760 acresMud Lake (Marshall County) — 23,700 acresCass Lake — 15,596 acresLake Minnetonka — 14,004 acres
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores and charged them more than advertised. Murder charges filed against South Bend man in death of his father. Updated: 5 hours ago. Travis...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Recommends Indoor Masking As COVID Cases Continue to Climb

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Minnesota. While most are less severe, the weekly case rate has doubled statewide in the past month. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,979 new cases and five deaths. Hospitalizations are also up. “It’s kind of exciting to travel, it’s the first conference I’ve been to in three years, so it’ll be nice to see my friends and colleagues again,” said Boston resident Megan Parisi. As visitors like Parisi descend on Minneapolis for a jam-packed weekend of sporting events, concerts and conferences, city officials hope they remembered their masks which are now...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy