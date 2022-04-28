ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:49 p.m. EDT

 2 days ago

2022 NFL Draft l Hutchinson surprises mom, honors WWII vet. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aidan Hutchinson carried out a sweet surprise for his mother on draft day, gifting a Leo Frost-designed necklace with a dog tag to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran. He handed Melissa Hutchinson the jewelry...

Golf Digest

Let's "redraft" the best PGA Tour rookie classes in recent memory

The NFL Draft is a three-day event that lives 365 days a year. For several months before Roger Goodell gets booed at a podium reading the first pick, draft pundits (an assortment of characters that can make Comicon attendees look normal) discuss which teams should take which players in which round, running endless numbers of mock drafts ahead of the real deal. In the weeks after, they discuss which teams should have taken which players in what rounds, reviewing how right or wrong their mock drafts were and grading how well the 32 teams did in the process. From there, the discussion begins surrounding the next year’s draft, or the one in five years when Arch Manning will go No. 1. It’s more than a cottage industry. It’s a self-contained universe.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ukrainian Misha Golod three shots off lead at Terra Cotta Invitational

NAPLES, Fla. — A pair of familiar faces are near the top of the 26th annual Terra Cotta Invitational after the first round. Defending champion Caleb Surratt, an 18-year-old University of Tennessee commit, is leading, and Ukrainian Misha Golod, who has captivated the golf world since escaping the war-torn country to the U.S. in March, isn’t too far behind at Naples National Golf Club on Friday.
Tennis World Usa

Greg Norman: "Miami will be the ideal venue"

In a statement released earlier this week, LIV Golf Investment announced the venue for the final event of the first season of the Saudi Super League. The Team Championship, scheduled from 27 to 30 October next, will be held on the Blue Monster course of the Trump National Doral in Miami.
CBS Sports

2022 Mexico Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday

A heavy favorite at the beginning of the week, Jon Rahm has lived up to his reputation through the first 54 holes of the Mexico Open. He will enter the final round at 15 under with a two-stroke lead as he looks to get back to his winning ways. Held without a victory since his major championship breakthrough at the U.S. Open last June, the world No. 2 is in prime position to take home his seventh PGA Tour title.
