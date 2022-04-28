ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Wade Miley: Set to throw this weekend

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Miley (elbow) will throw again at some point this weekend, Meghan Montemurro of the...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Is Ian Happ’s strong start sustainable?

There was a time when Ian Happ was a “can’t miss” prospect after being taken ninth overall in the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft. The Chicago Cubs outfielder made his debut in 2017, hitting 24 long balls and driving in 68 runs while batting a respectable .253. However,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Vince Velasquez ‘Locked In' During Win Over Angels

'Relentless' Vince Velasquez stymies Angels in Sox win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first question for manager Tony La Russa in his postgame media session Saturday was about the offense. La Russa took his answer in a different direction. “You’ve got to start with Vince [Velasquez],” La Russa...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal batting leadoff for Cubs on Saturday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will handle second base responsibilities after Jonathan Villar was given Saturday night off. In a matchup against left-hander Eric Lauer, our models project Madrigal to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rough time for Kyle Hendricks as Cubs get clobbered by Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit two of Milwaukee's season-high five home runs, Adrian Houser struck out six and scattered two hits over six shutout innings and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 Friday night.Houser (2-2) struck out six and walked two.Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-2), who held Milwaukee to a run with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings on opening day, couldn't get out of the fifth on Friday. The right-hander gave up six runs, tying a season high, allowing seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.Hendricks also served up three home runs, starting with Jace Peterson's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Receives promotion

The Rays recalled Paredes from Triple-A Durham on Sunday. He'll join the big club for the first time after the Rays optioned him to Durham following his acquisition from the Tigers on April 4. The 23-year-old infielder got off to a hot start to the campaign at Durham, slashing .270/.356/.500 with 10 extra-base hits and 15 RBI across 87 plate appearances. The righty-hitting Paredes could be an option to fill a short-side platoon role at either third or second base while he's up with the Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Cubs into game 2

LINE: Brewers -164, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead. Milwaukee has a 13-7 record overall and a 6-3 record at home. The Brewers are 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

White Sox Bullpen’d To Death in 5-1 Loss to Angels

Friday night was supposed to feature a pitcher‘s duel between two of the best right-handers in the American League, but something far different took place. The Los Angeles Angels’ scheduled starter, Noah Syndergaard, was a late scratch due to a stomach bug. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito still took the mound, but instead against the Halos’ bullpen.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hot hitting continues

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Manager Scott Servais' decision to stick with Rodriguez through some fairly significant growing pains at the plate appears to be paying off. The precocious 21-year-old has now reached safely in six of his last seven games, boosting his season average 75 points to .211 in the process.
SEATTLE, WA

