ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Split Supreme Court upholds win for railroads on worker injury liability

By Daniel Wiessner
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pR4cq_0fNVk0T700

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court in a 4-4 split on Thursday affirmed a lower court ruling that said a train that is stopped is not "in use" under a federal labor law, absolving Union Pacific Railroad Co of liability for a worker's injuries.

The divided court upheld a 2020 ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a single-sentence order, and did not issue an opinion or say how individual justices voted.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was on the 7th Circuit when it decided the case, did not participate.

Railroads can be held liable for workers' on-the-job injuries under multiple federal laws including the Locomotive Inspection Act. The LIA imposes total liability for injuries that stem from a railroad's failure to regularly inspect trains that are "in use."

The U.S. Department of Justice had backed plaintiff Bradley LeDure, a Union Pacific engineer who slipped on an oil slick on a locomotive before it departed from an Illinois railyard and sued the railroad over his injuries under the LIA.

DOJ in an amicus brief said a train is in use while it is undergoing preparations for the next movement in its journey, even when it is stopped.

But Union Pacific was supported by trade groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who said a ruling for LeDure would expose railroads to far more liability than federal law intended.

Union Pacific's lawyer, Scott Ballenger of Latham & Watkins, in a statement said, “We are very pleased that the Supreme Court left in place the Seventh Circuit's sensible rule that preparing a locomotive for use is not the same thing as using it."

Nelson Wolff of Schlichter Bogard & Denton, who represents LeDure, did not respond to a request for comment.

The LIA requires that trains "in use" be inspected daily and that walkways be kept free from oil, water, and other obstructions. Federal appeals courts have split over whether a train is in use under the LIA when it is not moving.

The 7th Circuit in 2020 affirmed a judge's dismissal of LeDure's case, saying that readying a locomotive for use "is the antithesis of using it."

Other appeals courts have devised different tests for determining when a train is in use. The 4th Circuit utilizes a fact-intensive "totality of the circumstances" analysis, for example, while the 5th Circuit has said the LIA applies once a train is assembled and the crew has completed pre-departure procedures.

The case is LeDure v. Union Pacific Railroad Co, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-807.

For LeDure: Nelson Wolff of Schlichter Bogard & Denton

For Union Pacific: Scott Ballenger and Tyce Walters of Latham & Watkins; Jonathan Amarilio of Taft Stettinius & Hollister

(NOTE: This article has been updated to include a statement from Union Pacific's attorney Scott Ballenger.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 16

ron580
1d ago

this is exactly the opposite of "woke". This is conservative (rightwing) majority siding with an employer against the injured employee.

Reply(2)
9
Michael Loos
2d ago

second time they have supported railroads over the working man

Reply
11
Related
The Independent

Why this Supreme Court case could result in ‘the greatest loss of religious freedom in generations’

A public high school football coach in Washington state gathered players at the 50-yard line to kneel, bow their heads and pray. The school district repeatedly asked him to move his prayer to somewhere less conspicuous, as to avoid the appearance of the school’s endorsement of a religious view. He refused and argued that the school violated his religious freedom, and a prominent right-wing legal group took up his case, which is now before the US Supreme Court.The case of Kennedy v Bremerton School District could have far-reaching consequences beyond the football field, potentially shrinking core First Amendment protections...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that cruel laws must still be enforced

United States v. Vaello Madero, which the Supreme Court decided on Thursday, is a heartbreaking case. It asks whether many of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans can be cut off by their own government simply because they live in the wrong part of the United States. But Vaello Madero...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Supreme Court Definitively Ends the SALT Tax Deduction Case

As Jonathan Adler points out, today the Supreme Court refused to review a lower-court decision upholding the 2017 tax law's caps on the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes. The law, enacted by a GOP-controlled Congress, limits this $10,000 for individual taxpayers and married couples filing jointly, and $5000 for married people filing separately. Jonathan rightly notes that the case never had much merit, which is why it was uniformly rejected by the lower-court judges who considered it (all of them Democratic appointees).
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Wolff
Person
Lia
The Independent

Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state

A federal judge in Kentucky has granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a recently enacted state law effectively blocking all access to abortion care in the state.US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted a request from Planned Parenthood, one of two remaining providers in the state, to halt enforcement of the law, which made the state the first to eliminate access to all abortion services.The state’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Appeals Courts#U S Supreme Court#Split Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Union Pacific Railroad Co#The 7th Circuit#Doj#Ledure#Union Pacific#Latham Watkins
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Magnolia State Live

Court halts firing squad execution of South Carolina inmate. Mississippi also offers constitutionally questioned execution method.

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution. The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

417K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy