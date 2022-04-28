ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Police: Increasing Trend Of Stolen Guns Found In Stolen Cars

987thebull.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Police say there has been a disturbing trend lately of more stolen guns turning up with stolen vehicles. The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday afternoon reminded folks about locking...

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 2

Related
KVAL

Police sweep camp, find rare guitars stolen from band on tour in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A band that had thousands of dollars’ worth of gear stolen while touring through Portland has been reunited with many of their unique guitars. The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s frontman Anton Newcombe tweeted Thursday that Portland Police helped track down “most of our guitars.” He also extended thanks for the "unbelievable kindness of the Portland music community" and to everyone who helped spread the word about the theft.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Portlandpolice
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy