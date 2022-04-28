ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Arsenal loanee beats offside trap to earn assist in ECL clash

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal loanee Reiss Nelson helped Feyernoord to a 3-2 victory over Marseille with a key assist tonight to leave them on the brink of the Europa Conference League final. The 22 year-old...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

‘He will leave’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms 6’5 Arsenal target for sale

Fabrizio Romano insists that Gianluca Scamacca will move clubs this summer despite signing a new contract with Sassuolo, opening the door for Arsenal to make a move. The Gunners have made a new striker their number one priority ahead of the summer transfer window, with both of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave the club when their current contracts expire in the coming months, leaving just Folarin Balogun as the only senior option for the role.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Bournemouth hold on to second; Wigan win L1

Dominic Solanke's 30th goal of the season helped Bournemouth retain the advantage over Nottingham Forest in the race for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. The former Liverpool and Chelsea forward's 21st-minute effort, followed by two in the second half from Philip Billing, secured a 3-0 win and ended Blackburn's play-off chances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Reiss Nelson
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant goes to Europe to watch former teammate in EuroLeague playoffs

It may be time to put the Kevin Durant snake narrative to rest for good. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant went viral this week over a great gesture for one of his old teammates. Durant went overseas to watch former Nets guard Mike James compete in the EuroLeague Playoffs. The former MVP Durant was in the front row cheering as James got buckets for AS Monaco Basket.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Ecl#Offside#Canal#Welcome Back#Dutch
SB Nation

FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Tottenham | Match Details & How To Watch

In their penultimate and last home league fixture of the season, Everton takes on Tottenham with little to play for. With two games left, the Blues realistically can do no better than ninth but no worse than their current tenth. They could leapfrog Aston Villa one spot ahead; the Villains lead by just three points and have two remaining fixtures.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer rumours: Guardiola, Ward-Prowse, Torres, Haaland, James, De Jong, Dembele, Reguilon

Manchester City believe manager Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal in the summer, with talks having taken place about extending the Spaniard's stay until 2025. (Sunday Mirror) Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in signing England midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, while Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham are monitoring developments concerning the 27-year-old. (Daily Star on Sunday)
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Gabriel earns vital win

Arsenal tightened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League after goals from centre-backs Rob Holding and Gabriel delivered a 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.The Gunners struck from corners in each half to secure a crucial three points in their race for Champions League qualification and for the time being hold off closest rivals Tottenham, who overcame Leicester 3-1 earlier in the day.Bukayo Saka was an influential figure throughout and Arsenal would have won more comfortably had Eddie Nketiah not been so wasteful, but West Ham were magnificent given their Europa League semi-final commitments...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sarah Bern try double helps England beat France to secure Grand Slam

Two tries from Bristol prop Sarah Bern helped England claim the Grand Slam with a 24-12 victory over France in ‘Le Crunch’ in Bayonne.England produced a dominant first-half performance to lay the platform for an emphatic 23rd successive victory in the final match of the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations that enabled them to add the championship to the Triple Crown.The Red Roses scored all their three tries before half-time to silence the capacity crowd at Stade Jean Dauger while centre Emily Scarratt, captaining the side in the absence of injured regular skipper Sarah Hunter, scored their only points in...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy