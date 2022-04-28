Watch: Arsenal loanee beats offside trap to earn assist in ECL clash

Two tries from Bristol prop Sarah Bern helped England claim the Grand Slam with a 24-12 victory over France in ‘Le Crunch’ in Bayonne.England produced a dominant first-half performance to lay the platform for an emphatic 23rd successive victory in the final match of the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations that enabled them to add the championship to the Triple Crown.The Red Roses scored all their three tries before half-time to silence the capacity crowd at Stade Jean Dauger while centre Emily Scarratt, captaining the side in the absence of injured regular skipper Sarah Hunter, scored their only points in...
