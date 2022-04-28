ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida fights in court to revive law restricting social media bans

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnRU4_0fNVjB3e00
Students look at their photos. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Florida on Thursday urged a federal appeals court to revive a controversial state law that prevents large social media companies from banning posts by or about political candidates, which a lower court had struck down as unconstitutional.

Brian Barnes, a lawyer with Cooper & Kirk who represents the state, said the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution does not shield social media companies, like Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google, from the law because social media companies are merely relaying speech by others.

"The central question in this appeal is whether social media platforms are expressing some kind of message when they host billions of posts made by their users on every conceivable topic," he said. In fact, he said, social media companies are more like cable providers, which can be mandated to carry content, such as local channels.

Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis, arguing for the internet lobbying groups that challenged the law, NetChoice and Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), said social media companies' decisions to exclude certain content was a kind of editorial judgment. CCIA includes Twitter, Facebook and Google.

"It may be that compared to a newspaper's editorial page, my clients exclude far less content, but it's what they've excluded that the whole controversy's about," he said. Clement said social media companies' decisions about what to publish should be protected by the 1st Amendment like a newspaper's.

The arguments came amid heightened scrutiny of how social media companies moderate content as billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla Inc's CEO, pledged to buy Twitter after complaining that the platform censored political speech.

Barnes faced skeptical questions from the panel.

"What if Twitter, for instance, just came out of the closet and said, we're going to be the liberal social media platform?" asked Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom.

Barnes said Twitter would be free to apply a pro-liberal moderation policy consistently under the law.

The law, passed last March, would make Florida the first state to regulate how social media companies moderate online speech. Conservatives including Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have accused social media companies of political bias, pointing to the removal of former Republican President Donald Trump from Twitter and Facebook in January 2021 as he spread false claims of election fraud.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee blocked enforcement of the law last July, shortly before it was to take effect.

The case is NetChoice LLC v. Attorney General of the State of Florida, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-12355.

For plaintiffs: Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis

For the state: Brian Barnes of Cooper & Kirk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 10

Joshua
2d ago

Social media giants need to be moderated themselves. There needs to be some moderation so there is no bullying, etc, but they need to follow their own rules and have some support like they used to have. We can get harassed and banned for defending ourselves. We can get hacked and lose our accounts. These companies can lie about things we do. They can edit our posts when we don’t post anything wrong.

Reply
6
Ron in florida
2d ago

free speech for all. if you don't like what you're reading move on. nobody says you have to read it. you like Biden, that's OK but I like Trump that's not ok so I get banned. is that free speech?

Reply(1)
4
Related
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Clement
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Media Companies#Election Fraud#Cooper Kirk#Twitter Inc#Kirkland Ellis#Netchoice#Ccia
Toby Hazlewood

A Feud Is Brewing Between Gov. DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Newsom of California After DeSantis “Dumpster Fire” Comments

Concerns over Californian businesses moving to Florida. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A feud has been brewing between Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and it escalated on April 25 after DeSantis made derogatory remarks about California.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Alphabet
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

Reuters

417K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy