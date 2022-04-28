Daiquiris, brewpub, place of worship likely coming to Beaumont

A busy meeting of the Beaumont City Council saw several proclamations and the passage of five specific use permits, among other agenda items. (by Rachel Kersey)

The city of Beaumont could soon see five new tenants.

The City Council earlier this week approved specific use permits for the organizations and businesses that want to set up in city limits.

Here’s a bit about each:

Type: Religious Organization

Name: The Sikh Center of Southeast Texas

Hours: The center will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on holidays and occasionally during the week.

This is a religious organization requesting a place of worship at 1610 S. Major Drive. On April 18, 2022, the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approving the permit with one condition – that landscaping meet city ordinance requirements. The city government administration recommended approval, and the motion passed unanimously.

Type: Gas station and convenience store

Name: Roadway Stores

Hours: The location will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:00 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

An unnamed gas station and convenience store with a deli is planning to move into the space on 4050 Magnolia Ave.

The owner plans for the grocery and food section to have a variety of goods for community members. The 9,000 square-foot facility will include a laundromat and include a small space that could become a fast-food restaurant, retail store or a barber shop.

Last October, a 6,000 square-foot version was approved by the council, and the prospective owner was told that a larger building would be welcome.

Type: Brewpub

Name: Buckstin Brewing Co.

Hours: The establishment would be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

An entrepreneur is hoping to put a brewpub at 6280 Phelan Blvd.

The building would be split in two for a brewery and a full-kitchen, family-friendly restaurant.

The owner has been in the business before – she’s been operating the brewpub and restaurant in Nederland.

Type: Drinking Place

Name: The Dirty Daiquiri

Hours: The business will be open Sunday from noon to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday from 2 to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from noon to midnight.

At 10425 Eastex Freeway, a daiquiri is looking to set up shop.

The owner plans to make the establishment family-friendly and include non-alcoholic drink options.

It will include a drive-thru window with to-go daiquiris, as well as an outdoor patio for games, karaoke and live music. The owners also hope to have an event space available for rent.

Because the business is planning to operate so near to housing, an 8-foot sound barrier is required to protect residents from loud music.

Type: Commercial strip center

Name: Unknown

A commercial strip center is planned for 2855 N. Major Drive. It will include a laundromat, retail businesses and office space. There will be 12 spaces for lease.

Drainage will be provided by the Texas Department of Transportation, according to the developer, and a six-foot-wide landscaped strip and sidewalk will be added along Major Drive.