Why bother with the waterfront when you can literally be ON the water?. As we head into the snow and cold of winter, maybe you will be dreaming of summer to get through the months ahead. You will think of heading to your favorite lake for vacation, and maybe dream of moving into some amazing waterfront real estate. Maybe like me most places like this are let's just say a little over budget (HA!), but it is still nice to dream am I right?

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO