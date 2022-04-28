ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep roundup: Alexandria's Phillips sets state record, ties two more; Gattis pitches no-hitter

By Star staff
 2 days ago
Ashley Phillips hit two grand slams in the second inning of Alexandria's 15-0 victory over Cleburne County on Thursday. Submitted photo

ALEXANDRIA — Ashley Phillips set and tied AHSAA records, and Rylee Gattis pitched a no-hitter as top-ranked Alexandria celebrated senior night with a 15-0 victory over Cleburne County in three innings.

Phillips hit two grand slams in Alexandria's 14-run second inning. Her eight RBIs in an inning broke the fast-pitch-era record, according to records on AHSAA.com.

She also tied 18 other players for first on the AHSAA list with two homers in one inning and five players with two grand slams in a game.

According to national records available at NFHS.org, she tied 10 other players currently listed with a record two grand slams in an inning. None of those players are from Alabama.

Slow-pitch-era records don't track the same stats.

Philips also doubled while going 3-for-3. She scored three runs.

Alexandria coach Brian Hess called her performance "something special."

Phillips' home runs were her 13th and 14th this season.

"I have been working really hard this season on perfecting my swing and getting stronger," the Jacksonville State University signee said. "I set a home run goal of eight this season. Coach Hess and my dad told me I would surpass that goal.

"My teammates have been my biggest cheerleaders this year, and I'm looking forward to what the rest of the season holds."

Gattis faced two batters more than the minimum over three innings, striking out seven batters. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

Other top performers for Alexandria (37-8):

—Christian Hess, double, 1-for-2, run, RBI.

—Brie Troup, two runs, RBI.

—Brenlee Sparks, 1-for-1, double, two runs.

Piedmont 7, Cherokee County 4: Armoni Perry hit two home runs and drove in three runs to lead Piedmont.

The Bulldogs' other top performers:

—Cacey Brothers, 2-for-3, RBI.

—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-2, run.

—Sarah Goss, 1-for-2, run.

—Emma Grace Todd, pitched seven innings, 13 hits, three earned runs, two walks, eight strikeouts.

AHSAA soccer playoffs: Mountain Brook girls, boys earn wins

Mountain Brook girls soccer exploded for six second half goals to break open a close game in the 7-0 victory over Gardendale in Class 6A first round playoffs. “In the second half we were able to kind of take a deep breath and relax on the ball,” said Mountain Brook coach Adam Johnson. “We manufactured goal scoring opportunities instead of trying to force them.”
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Anniston, AL
