Poughkeepsie, NY

Local Police Participate in No Chair Empty in New York

By Paty Quyn
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
One of the toughest things a teenager can go through is the loss of a friend or schoolmate. Sadly each year, there are high school students that lose their life senselessly due to a drinking and driving accident. The town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced today that they will...

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

