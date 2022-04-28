ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8xjd_0fNVcDZd00

Watch live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft in the player above.

(NEXSTAR) – In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The draft is in Las Vegas this year, starting at at 8 p.m. EST, with coverage running through Saturday, April 30.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRzJj_0fNVcDZd00
    Wearing a jacket with a painting depicting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Seattle Seahawks fan Wallace Watts records a water show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GuSC_0fNVcDZd00
    A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QkzC_0fNVcDZd00
    Aidan Hutchinson, right, works with young football players during a community event ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049kB8_0fNVcDZd00
    Aidan Hutchinson speaks with the media ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Experts say the offensive spotlight won’t be on quarterbacks this year, with mock drafts favoring linemen.

There are also big-name NFL veterans who could make things interesting if they wind up getting traded for picks. San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel, a key piece in the 49ers’ deep playoff run last year, wants to be traded. General Manager John Lynch said at a recent news conference that he “can’t ever imagine wanting to move on from” Samuel, but the team is also without a first-round pick.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022

Another potential big-name trade target is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose future is uncertain after the team gave up a slew of draft picks for embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson .

For Las Vegas, the Draft is a huge event in a city built on spectacle.

“We are exceptionally excited to welcome the NFL to Las Vegas,” said CEO/President Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Fans started to arrive at the NFL Draft Experience when it opened at noon. The attendance for the NFL Draft could reach 600,000 people over the course of the three-day event, and, Nexstar’s KLAS reports, the economic impact could be record-breaking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Raiders#Ap Photo
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Grades

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway. As the draft goes on, teams will be graded on how they have done. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft Grades. Note: This post will be updated through draft weekend. AFC East. Buffalo Bills: C+. Draft Picks: CB Kaiir Elam, RB James Cook, LB...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated 2022 NFL draft order entering Day 2

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft provided plenty of fireworks and surprising moves Thursday night, which sets up even more potential for Day 2. Starting on Friday night, Day 2 of the draft is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with each team allotted seven minutes per pick. The Indianapolis Colts are expected to make their first selection at No. 42 overall but depending on the way the board falls early in the second round, there is a chance for them to trade back in an effort to add more draft capital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy