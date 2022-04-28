ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Movers and Shakers Week Ending 04.29.22

By milehighcre
milehighcre.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree at Vertix Builders Pass the Certified Healthcare Construction Exam. Vertix Builders, a culture-focused construction company, announced that Brady McQuinn, Ryan Ropken, and Josh Lapp have all passed the Certified Healthcare Constructor (CHC) exam that is given by the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE). The exam requires extensive knowledge of...

milehighcre.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
Denver, CO
Industry
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
KXRM

Say hi to Cofan, Colorado’s rare mountain tapir

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo wants visitors to meet Cofan, the zoo’s 18-year-old mountain tapir, for World Tapir Day. CMZoo is one of two zoos in North America that care for the endangered mountain tapir species. Cofan was sent to Colorado on a breeding recommendation with CMZ’s late mountain tapir, Carlotta. He is […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. His newly built Zeppelin Station burger stand has already established itself as a front-runner in the "best new burger" category. It's almost mastered the classic double cheeseburger, employing Lombardi Brothers Meats' 80/20 grind, Blue Point buns, and a mustardy special sauce.
DENVER, CO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Grand Junction, Colorado?

Grand Junction, Colorado is one of the most beautiful cities in the country. There is an almost never ending abundance of natural beauty that you can see for miles. Likewise, the culinary scene in the city is also unique. In the various culture points of the city are numerous excellent barbecue restaurants. The thing about Grand Junction is that the food is some of the most unique that you'll find. Combine that with the culture and the beautiful scenery, and you are in for a wonderful stay.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Commercial Real Estate#Denver Business Journal#Landlord#Freddie Mac#Construction Maintenance#Ashe Chc#Swedish
Westword

The Twelve Best Red-Sauce Italian Restaurants in Denver

Denver may not have a Little Italy (not , at least), but we're still hungry for Italian. So hungry, in fact, that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce joints. What's the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Construction
9NEWS

Biggest office tower in 40 years breaks ground in Denver

DENVER — Developers have broken ground on the largest office building to be built in downtown Denver in more than 40 years. The 30-story skyscraper at 1900 Lawrence will have over 700,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of ground-level retail. Designed by architects Goettsch Partners...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Business owners say they lost hundreds from local networking group

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Colorado Springs business owners tell 13 Investigates they are out hundreds of dollars after paying for exclusive networking events that never occurred. Heather McDaniel, a business owner and single mother, says she spent more than $350 to join Colorado Springs Networking in April 2021. The Colorado Springs Networking website The post 13 Investigates: Business owners say they lost hundreds from local networking group appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy