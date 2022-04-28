ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

JOHN MOYER Says DISTURBED ‘Will Be Out With A New Record And A Real Tour’ In 2023

By Blabbermouth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with “All Access Live With Kevin Rankin”, DISTURBED...

American Songwriter

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Announce New Release for Record Store Day

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have announced a new release for Record Store Day. The heavy rock group has shared the news that they will release a new collection of songs, Live At Studios 60, which is the band’s first-ever double live LP. The new work, which features songs from the band’s new album, 4, along with four additional songs, will drop on June 18.
Rolling Stone

Oasis Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Diagnosed with Tonsil Cancer, Missing Liam Gallagher Tour

Click here to read the full article. Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs is stepping away from live gigs while he receives treatment for cancer. On Tuesday, the guitarist and founding member of Oasis announced that he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer and will have to skip some upcoming shows with Liam Gallagher. “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” he wrote. “I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.” Arthurs added that he would keep fans updated with his...
John Moyer
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Cotton Eye Joe”

Where did he come from? Where did he go? We may never know what became of Cotton Eye Joe, but the song named after him has a rich history. “Cotton Eye Joe” began as a folk song that circulated through the American South in the 1800s. Today, it is a staple of American culture and everyone’s favorite line dancing song (or club dancing song), thanks to the 1995 techno cover by Rednex.
Guitar World Magazine

James Hetfield launches his first-ever signature guitar strings with Ernie Ball

Ernie Ball has partnered with Metallica's James Hetfield for his first-ever signature set of guitar strings, Papa Het's Hardwired Master Cores. Developed over the past decade, the strings boast a “never-before-offered” 11-50 gauge combination – 11, 14, 18p, 28, 38, 50 – and come housed in a bright green metal tin with custom artwork designed by Hetfield himself.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Journey Stopped Making Videos During MTV’s Golden Era

Journey titled their ninth LP Raised on Radio, not Raised on Video — a distinction the band members made very clear. It was 1986, and MTV was in full swing: Rock bands were expected to promote their songs with high-budget visuals, even if they couldn't care less about the medium. But Journey, who'd released plenty of videos during the Steve Perry era, decided to break from tradition this time out — leaning on what their singer called "the mystery and mystique of the fantasy of radio."
loudersound.com

Ann Wilson's one-in-a-million voice still soars on her best solo album yet

There are plenty of rock singers still going in their seventies, but only a few who can still hit the notes as they did in their youth. Among that rare breed are Sammy Hagar, now 74, who sounded great on his 2021 tour with The Circle; Klaus Meine, 73, who rolls back the years on the new Scorpions album Rock Believer; and Ann Wilson, a mere 71, whose voice still has all the power and beauty that lit up every classic Heart song in the 70s and 80s, from hard rock ball-breaker Barracuda to supreme power ballad Alone.
103GBF

New Analog Disc Music Medium Combining CD + Vinyl Is Coming Soon

This week, music producer T Bone Burnett (Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Counting Crows, O Brother, Where Are Thou?) announced a new analog disc medium for music he's developed called "Ionic Originals." And he promised the technology transcends the sound quality of CDs and vinyl. Not to mention digital streaming...
loudersound.com

Derek Sherinian teams up with Steve Stevens for the The Vortex

Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian has released a brand new visualiser video for his track The Vortex, which features some fine guitar work from Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens. It's taken from Sherinian's upcoming solo album Vortex, which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 1. As...
loudersound.com

The return of the unstoppable Def Leppard: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Also in this issue: Taylor Hawkins, Halestorm, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, Hellacopters, Bill Ward, John Coghlan, Alex Lifeson, Thunder, Shinedown, Monster Magnet and more. In the 301st edition of Classic Rock we’re delighted to welcome the return of Def Leppard. And even more delighted to report that they’re back with a bang. As you’ll read in our exclusive feature, we sat down with the quintet to discover how they got the bit back between their teeth and why they are hungrier than ever. Welcome back, fellas.
Variety

Wilco Re-embraces Country Music, After a Long Estrangement, on Forthcoming ‘Cruel Country’ Album

Click here to read the full article. With Wilco’s first couple of albums in the mid-1990s, the band got saddled with an “alt-country” tag that was perhaps inevitable, especially coming out of the ruins of Uncle Tupelo, a group that helped form that subgenre as a movement. And for the last quarter-century or so, Jeff Tweedy and company have endeavored to shake it off. But in what may be either a case of new inspiration or “if you can’t beat it, rejoin it,,” Wilco is finally “going country,” as Tweedy puts it with tongue only partly in cheek, on a...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson, ‘Fierce Bliss': Album Review

Ann Wilson has never cared to play by other people's rules. The Heart singer has weathered all sorts of showbiz sleaze over the past half-century, swatting away sexist fans and industry veterans at the onset of her career, making "Faustian bargains" to cement a meteoric mid-'80s comeback and helping younger bands navigate the pitfalls of fame at the dawn of the grunge revolution. Wilson has triumphed over decades of adversity and emerged stronger, wiser and more steadfast because of it. Riding out the twilight of her career with nostalgia tours and royalty checks for song-doctored smashes was never an option.
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: ZZ Top

Who the heck is ZZ Top? Who names their child ZZ? What do those Z’s stand for?. These are popular—and reasonable—questions for anyone first encountering the Texas blues sounds of the popular rock band. When a band is named after what sounds like a person’s name, then it’s of course normal to wonder who that person is.
The Independent

Hayley Williams: ‘I always had punk-rock guilt’

If anyone knows just how much emo music straddles the generations, it’s Hayley Williams. The musician has been at the forefront of angsty music since 2004, when she was 15 and playing with her band Paramore, and more recently as a solo artist. Just last weekend, she joined Gen-Z scion Billie Eilish at Coachella festival to duet an acoustic version of Paramore’s song “Misery Business”, the breakthrough hit that took them to the world. As the boundaries continue to blur between pop and rock, and with Y2K throwbacks reaching fever pitch, it makes sense then that the American star is...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer and member of landmark Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel and the Cosmic Jokers, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The news was made public today with a statement on Schulze's social media channels. "In deepest sorrow, we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden," the statement reads in part. "He leaves behind a huge musical legacy and is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren. In his name and in the name of the family we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support over all these years – it has meant a lot to him!
