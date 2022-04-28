ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Friday April 29: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
 2 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

All your ambitions can join together into one big push today as planets make you as powerful as you are unpredictable.

Tasks that have beaten you before start to seem simple.

Your attitude is key to satisfying love, as the more you expect, the higher emotional levels rise.

Lucky numbers count up or down in twos.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

As Mercury moves towards your cash sector, you can take charge and turn money changes back your way if that’s what is best for you.

This clear sight helps you decide when to find closure on a project or a personal connection.

It will feel right from the start. “P” destinations can be prize choices.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

The calculating skills of Mercury head into your sign tonight.

You can prepare all day by tying up loose ends and making overdue calls or visits.

Then when opportunity comes, you will be ready to power through.

As Pluto pushes back, a transformation plan may stall, but soon switches to something better.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Maybe the way a team is put together doesn’t quite work for you – but you have the energy to plan changes and set them to work.

Your most important lesson is to trust your instincts, as Pluto may try to tempt you off course.

Ending love well is as important as starting well, so do address this if you need to.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Health surprises line up as Pluto takes a new direction through your chart.

You may feel you have too many choices to make too fast, but as soon as you start, a strong path may show itself.

Your passion profile is spiritual today – if you don’t feel partners meet you at least half way, you are ready to seek change.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Calm and capable Mercury takes over your ambitions zone, which means you know your own mind, no matter what anyone else thinks. So be prepared to defend your personal ideas or intentions.

Understanding and compromise soften a black and white love situation into shades of grey.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Mars and Saturn are your creative drivers today – and this gives you perseverance to keep on pitching an idea or project.

But also the energy to push it, and yourself, in an exciting new direction before anyone else notices.

This is what can make you unique. Love waits for you in a renovated workplace.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

You may feel you’re just being honest, but as Pluto pushes back, your words have extra impact.

So try to measure them with tact and kindness – especially if they are linked to someone younger.

Offering more time may reap rewards in love, but only if you set a limit from the start. Luck opens a yellow door.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

After a long time pondering, your mind starts to become clearer on who you need most in your life.

The positive input of Mercury helps you choose staying power over sparkle, so someone you can really talk to and trust could be your ideal new love.

As for a couple’s money future, small shared daily steps can be the key.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Disrupter planet Pluto gets into a reverse stride in your sign, and you’ll feel this in your personality sector.

You may prefer darker colours and less fuss, but your unique personality is shining through.

And this is a winning combination. Love is about listening, even to something you may not want to hear.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Putting the key parts of a romance or creative hope into words is a big step to take, but it can happen now.

And following this process, something shifts inside, opening up the right future for you.

Someone who loves horses can be your love link.

Venus makes existing partners value their time together.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Choosing friends and workmates who complement rather than copy you is key to expanding your personal horizons.

So stepping into a world of more challenging contacts can be the theme today.

Lovers can become housemates, and vice versa, thanks to Mercury and Venus. The moon lights up a medical path.

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

