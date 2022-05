There’s something special in the air in Northern Alberta this spring, and no, it isn’t the smell of oil refineries working overtime. There’s a sense that the 2021-22 version of the Oilers is the deepest, most battle-tested group since 2006. The additions of Brett Kulak and Evander Kane are bringing back memories of the Oilers adding Chris Pronger, Jaroslav Spacek and Sergei Samsonov in the 2005-06 season. It feels a bit similar, but of course, it’s not the same. These Oilers are definitely not your Father’s Oilers. The current group looks like they might have the right chemistry to make it all the way to the promised land in the 2022 playoffs, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way.

