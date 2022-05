The Philadelphia Flyers finished in last place in the Metropolitan Division in 2021-22. They had the fourth-worst record in the NHL. They now enter an offseason in which the plan to “aggressively retool” their roster or rebuild it completely will dominate the conversation. In any case, it is tough to imagine any scenario in which they enter the 2022-23 season as favorites to earn a playoff spot.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO