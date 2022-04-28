ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZOzu_0fNVKp6H00

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups for Game 6.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Suns have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win on Thursday advances them to the second-round, and sends the Pelicans home for the 2022 offseason.

In addition, the Suns have Devin Booker back in the lineup for the first time since Game 2 when he injured his hamstring.

In the All-Star's absence they have gone 2-2.

The series had been 1-0 heading into Game 2.

The Pelicans have been one of the best stories of the NBA season as they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference, but won their way through the play-in tournament.

They had been given essentially no shot to beat the Suns, but the mix of Booker's injury and their resilience, they have a legitimate chance to force the series to seven games.

As for the Suns, they are coming off making the NBA Finals last season, and finished this season with the best record in the entire NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
Yardbarker

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 115-109 on Thursday evening to advance to the second-round of the playoffs. The loss for the Pelicans sends them into the 2022 offseason, while the Suns will continue their pursuit of getting to another NBA Finals. After the...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Devin Booker
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gets Testy With Joel Embiid After Sixers Eliminate The Raptors

Drake has always been a big fan of the Toronto Raptors, and there is no doubt that he takes his team very seriously. Throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs, Drake has been at all of the Raptors' home games. Of course, things did not start out well for the Raptors as they went down 0-3 to the Philadelphia 76ers. This led to some trash talk between him and Joel Embiid, who has been killing it for the Sixers squad.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTVZ

Suns move into Round 2, where the Mavericks will await

Chris Paul is still looking for his perfect ending. A perfect entry to Round 2 will have to suffice for now. Paul and the Phoenix Suns — the team with the best record in the NBA this season — have moved on to the Western Conference semifinals, where a matchup with fourth-seeded Dallas awaits. It’ll start in Phoenix on Monday night. And Paul is coming off the perfect game: 14 for 14 from the field, 4 for 4 from the foul line, 33 points in the Game 6 first-round series-clincher for Phoenix at New Orleans on Thursday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Pelicans#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#The All Star#The Pelicans Trade Zion
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Ja Morant’s gift to Karl-Anthony Towns’ father after Grizzlies eliminate Timberwolves

It looks like the fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant had some side bet during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies playoffs series. After the Grizzlies eliminated the Timberwolves from the playoffs, Tee Morant asked his son to give his jersey for Karl Towns Sr. to wear. The Towns patriarch proceeded with an alternative, though, just holding Morant’s jersey up since he couldn’t wear it–perhaps because it won’t fit him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Joel Embiid's Brutal Injury: “If You’re Great, If You Can Ball, I Want You Out There So We Can See Your Greatness Put On Display..."

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on Thursday with a win over the Raptors. Unfortunately, it may have cost them the health of their best player. Just days ahead of Monday's series-opening game, Shams Charania dropped some big news on the availability of Joel Embiid. Due to an elbow he received in the face, the star big man is set to miss some time after suffering an orbital fracture and minor concussion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

What The Titans Reportedly Offered AJ Brown Before Trade

Last night’s NFL draft first round was packed with trades all across the board — including one for Tennessee Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The newest member of the Eagles organization was sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks in this year’s draft.
NASHVILLE, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy