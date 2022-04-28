Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups for Game 6.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Suns have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win on Thursday advances them to the second-round, and sends the Pelicans home for the 2022 offseason.

In addition, the Suns have Devin Booker back in the lineup for the first time since Game 2 when he injured his hamstring.

In the All-Star's absence they have gone 2-2.

The series had been 1-0 heading into Game 2.

The Pelicans have been one of the best stories of the NBA season as they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference, but won their way through the play-in tournament.

They had been given essentially no shot to beat the Suns, but the mix of Booker's injury and their resilience, they have a legitimate chance to force the series to seven games.

As for the Suns, they are coming off making the NBA Finals last season, and finished this season with the best record in the entire NBA.

