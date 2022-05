LAS VEGAS – Nico Ali Walsh wants to build on the success he achieved the last time he fought. Muhammad Ali’s grandson stopped Jeremiah Yeager in the second round of his most recent appearance, a non-televised bout January 29 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With a new trainer, Richard Sloan, in his corner, Ali Walsh was able to bounce back from a subpar performance in his previous fight – a four-round, majority-decision win over Reyes Sanchez, which ESPN televised December 11 as part of the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Richard Commey undercard from Madison Square Garden.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO