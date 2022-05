The Green Bay Packers had two first-round picks and didn’t spend either on a wide receiver, let alone an offensive player. What a mess. The Packers have a clear need at the receiver position. They traded away Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason and now don’t have a clear-cut No. 1 option for Aaron Rodgers and the passing attack. For some reason, Green Bay’s front office doesn’t think the position is a pressing need.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO