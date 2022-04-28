ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's premier store for cowboy and western fashion

By James Groh
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RD8gL_0fNVHgRB00

Western and cowboy fashion is still trendy, just ask the owners of Las Palmas Western Wear in Milwaukee.

"More and more of these kids from high school are picking up on this, you know, and it’s a trend," Juan Ordaz, the manager said.

Las Palmas at 600 W. Historic Mitchell St. has been one of the premier places in Milwaukee for old school western wear. The store is filled with gorgeous boots, stunning cowboy hats, and everything in between like bolo ties, belts, jeans, and jackets.

James Groh
Las Palmas Western Ware has a huge boot collection with shoes that cost about $70 all the way up to $500.

You don't need to own a ranch to put these clothes on. Ordaz said he gets people from all different backgrounds and walks of life inside his shop.

"I wouldn’t say that there’s a majority of one group coming in. It's all mixed."

Las Palmas Western Wear (not to be confused with Las Palmas restaurant) was opened in 1995 by Ordaz's father, who is also named Juan Ordaz. Originally, it was a grocery store, but Ordaz Sr. quickly transitioned to fashion.

“I don’t know, I like the boots ,you know, so I started with 10 pairs of boots," he said.

James Groh
Las Palmas Western Wear outfitted me in these clothes. The total cost was about $900.

Then things exploded. Business was booming. It's what allowed them to have everything from $70 boots to $500 boots. In fact, they even have a $1,000 Stetson hat.

"We do have customers that like, you know, the good stuff, so we try to keep something in stock for them," Ordaz Jr. said.

This isn’t just another clothing store, though. This is also a connection to their Mexican roots.

“We very connected, you know with the heritage, and this helps to keep going," Ordaz Sr. said.

James Groh
Las Palmas Western Wear specializes in boots and cowboy hats.

Juan senior was born near Leon, Mexico, which is one of the boot capitals of the world. Now with his son in charge, it’s a way of keeping the tradition alive.

“To bring a little bit of that over here, mixed with our Mexican culture and tradition, its been really good for us," Ordaz Jr. said.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Shanina Shaik Brings Denim Cowboy Boots With Matching Cutoff Shorts to Revolve Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shanina Shaik joined a cast of celebries attending the Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., during the first weekend of Coachella 2022. Shaik joined fellow Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio at Coachella this year to celebrate all things music. Shaik wore a floral orange, pink, and white button-up tucked into tiny denim shorts. The top was unbuttoned drastically, and the rest tucked neatly into the cutoff...
LA QUINTA, CA
Us Weekly

This Nordstrom-Exclusive Brand Is the Secret to High-Fashion Style for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want a statement-making wardrobe but don't want to spend hundreds or even thousands on every individual piece in your outfit? Let Us introduce you to Open Edit. While some specific designers may always be out of budget, Open Edit's […]
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
POPSUGAR

3 Editors Review Those Popular OOKIOH Swimsuits Ahead of Summer

Swimsuits are both the most exciting and the most challenging clothing items to buy when summer rolls around. They signify vacation days, warm weather, and relaxation — but with so many styles, patterns, and trends to shop for every year, it can be hard to find the right one for your collection. That's why our editors jumped at the opportunity to test out three different swimwear options from OOKIOH, a trendy, sustainable brand that makes suits with "a splash of nostalgia."
APPAREL
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Only J Lo Could Make Paper-Bag Jeans and 6-Inch Heels Look Cool

Jennifer Lopez's love of heels for days running errands and festive nights alike is well-documented, and the singer continues to double down on her style philosophy. Most recently, she took to the streets of Beverly Hills to showcase her latest pair when she went shopping at Italian luxury store Brunello Cucinelli. Her six-inch gray lace-up heels were hard to miss as she strutted across Rodeo Drive for a solo shopping date.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
whowhatwear

So These Are the 5 Dress Styles Everyone Will Wear This Summer

Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Hats#Cowboy Boots#Bolo#Stetson
goodmorningamerica.com

Wedding guest dresses 2022: See the best stores and styles to shop now

After lots of postponements, cancellations and more amid the pandemic, wedding season is back and in full effect. This year alone, nearly 2.5 million weddings have been forecasted to take place, according to the Wedding Report, Inc., and it's all the more reason to happily get dressed up to celebrate your loved ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

The TikTok-Viral Zara Pink Dress Is Finally Back in Stock (Just in Time For Wedding Season)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Bridal Maxi Dress Is Perfect For a Beachside Wedding

Jennifer Lopez just found the dreamiest white dress of the season. The superstar has been busy looking for the perfect dream home with her fiancé, Ben Affleck, and along the way, she's been stepping out in several enviable ensembles. While house hunting on Tuesday, she toured a sprawling property in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a floor-grazing white maxi.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Collina Strada Adds Color to Vintage Levi’s Jeans

Click here to read the full article. Bright colors are revitalizing the denim market this spring, and Levi’s latest collaboration is no exception. The denim brand teamed with frequent collaborator Collina Strada for a limited run of customized vintage Levi’s 501 jeans and Trucker jackets decorated with a cheerful all-over motif of color swatches and rhinestones. The special Levi’s x Collina Strada drop launched Saturday exclusively on the Levi’s app. Known for combining vibrant colors and garden-inspired designs with upcycled existing garments and fabrics, Collina Strada was a natural collaborator for Levi’s as the brand urges consumers to “buy better, wear longer”...
APPAREL
WWD

Fall 2022 Trend: Head to Toe Leather

Click here to read the full article. Leather and the fall season — it’s a combination that has continued to thrive as a go-to look from the runway to street style over the years, especially in the outerwear category. But across the fall 2022 runways, presentations and appointments, luxury, emerging and contemporary designers amped up the look with new, unexpected layers from head to toe with alternative, faux and real leather fashions. From topcoats and moto jackets to jumpsuits and dresses — even tank tops and miniskirts from Bottega Veneta and Diesel by Glenn Martens — designers like Miu Miu, Alaïa,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Serves Street Style In Cropped Tank Top, Corduroy Pants & Dr. Martens Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo was cool and casual as she was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist made a street style statement while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. The “Driver’s License” hitmaker wore a black cropped tank top. Rodrigo added a pop of color to her look with mauve corduroy pants. The trousers were accented with a square studded clasp at the center and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina Pinault Pose for Vogue Mexico in Gucci, Hunter Rain Boots & Twinning Outfits

Click here to read the full article. Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault recently flexed their modeling muscles in a shoot with Vogue Mexico. In the stunning photo spread, the 55-year-old actress and her 14-year-old daughter put their almost-identical looks on display, celebrating their close bond through photos. Shot in recognition of Mother’s Day, the cover and corresponding photo spread was crafted to represent the unique relationship between a mother and her daughter, according to the Vogue Mexico’s Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue México y Latinoamérica (@voguemexico) For the May 2022 cover, the mother-daughter...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
Footwear News

Nicole Scherzinger Dances in the Desert in Ethereal Cutout Dress & Moto Boots in Joshua Tree

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. After attending Coachella in Indio, Calif., last weekend, Nicole Scherzinger is back in the desert — but not at the famous music festival. Instead, the “Buttons” singer spent some time at Joshua Tree National Park. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Scherzinger showed off one of her looks from the getaway. Posing in the Mojave Desert, the 43-year-old “The Masked Singer” judge can be seen wearing a long dress in a natural hue with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy