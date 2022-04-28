ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney senior signs to play hoops at Concordia

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY, Neb. — Sidney senior Sawyer Dickman signed to play basketball at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska Thursday afternoon at the high school library. Dickman was born and raised in Sidney and played basketball all through high school. “I’m excited,”...

