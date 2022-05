Byron Nelson Lady Bobcats softball has been a force to be reckoned with this season. After losing in the first round of playoffs last year, the Lady Bobcats came into this season with the mindset to build a strong foundation, play strong, and get back to the playoffs. That is exactly what they have done. VYPE DFW takes a look into the team’s season and what fans can expect as they head into game two of a three-game series in the first round of playoffs against Weatherford.

TROPHY CLUB, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO