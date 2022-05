CHICAGO -- No Noah Syndergaard, no problem. Despite Syndergaard being scratched from his scheduled start due to illness on Friday, the Angels were boosted by first-inning home runs from Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani, while seven relievers combined to hold the White Sox to just three hits in a 5-1 win in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was another total team effort for the Angels, who have won six in a row and are 14-7 on the year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO