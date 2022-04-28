Rambo and Clark take Outlaw Sweet Sixteen fishing title

Bubba Frazier and Tommy Hill finished in second place at the Outlaw Outdoors Sweet Sixteen Sunday Series on April 3, on Lake Sam Rayburn. (Clint Wade/ Outlaw Outdoors)

Coming into Sunday's Sweet Sixteen Championship, the team of Cory Rambo and Rusty Clark were behind the 8-ball when it came to the Outlaw Of The Year points standings. Clayton Boulware and Albert Collins had established a 13 point lead going into the event, and it appeared no one could catch them.

The scenario of "Rambo and Clark have to have an excellent day and Boulware and Collins have to crash and burn" was the only way the standings were going to change.

Rambo and Clark were not only the very first team to weigh in, but they weighed in about 20 minutes before the tournament was over because they had one fish in the live well that had been hooked in the tongue and was not doing well. They knew if they incurred the 1 pound dead fish penalty, it could hurt them.

The decision to weigh in early paid off and paid off big! When the one fish in question hit the bump sink, it flipped a fin but not much more. Alive is alive, and it prevented the 1 pound penalty from being levied. It turns out that decision to come weigh in early more than doubled their winnings and also gained the team The Outlaw Of The Year title. Their total haul for the tournament was $5,000 plus another $500 in Rambo Outdoor gift cards for winning Outlaw Of The Year.

The second place team of Bubba Frazier and Tommy Hill were right on the heels of Rambo and Clark with their stringer weighing 24.39 pounds. Their 5 fish stringer won the team $2,072. Matthew McArdle fished solo and brought in a 19.99 pound stringer which was good for third place and $1,692. The fourth place team was Ryan Hightower and Ryan O'Neal with 19.03 pounds including the big bass of the tournament weighing 8.96 pounds. Team Ryan left the Cassels Boykin Pavilion with a total of $1,832.

The Championship wrapped up the 2022 Sweet Sixteen Tournament Series. Outlaw Outdoors would like to thank each and every angler that fished throughout the series. For more information about upcoming tournaments, visit www.OutlawOutdoors.com .

Outlaw Outdoors Sweet Sixteen Sunday Series Top 10 (April 3)

1. Cory Rambo, Rusty Clark 25.15lbs $5,000

2. Bubba Frazier, Tommy Hill 24.39lbs, $2072.70

3. Matthew McArdle 19.99lbs, $1,692

4. Ryan Hightower, Ryan O'neal 19.03lbs, $1,832.46

5. Gary McDonald, Greg McDonald 18.64lbs, $1,036.35

6. Phil Addison, Dean Wood 17.75lbs, $782.56

7. Jesse Floyd, Kurtice, Floyd 17.50lbs, $571.06

8. Philip Crelia, TJ Goodwyn 16.51lbs, $423

9. Clint May, Larry Cotten 16.48lbs, $296.10

10. Shawn Mercer, Layne Mercer 16.03lbs, $253.80