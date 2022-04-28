ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Should the Ravens trade down during the 2022 NFL draft?

By Kevin Oestreicher
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens will have plenty of ammunition throughout the 2022 NFL draft to move up and down the draft board however they so choose. However, what they end up doing with all of their capital remains a mystery.

One of the key questions throughout 2022 draft season for Baltimore is whether they will trade down at all over the course of the festivities. With 10 draft picks and nine of those in the first four rounds, it might seem more likely that the team moves up. However, the Ravens have been clear that they like to have plenty of swings, so trading down seems like it could happen, especially with their first-round pick.

Baltimore holds the No. 14 overall pick in the draft, and it seems as if the range of 11-15 could be a popular trade-up spot for other teams. If the Ravens are offered a package that they can’t say no to, they could certainly pull the trigger on a trade that moves them back a few slots in the first round.

Any deal moving Baltimore back will likely have to involve at least a third-round pick, depending on how far the team would have to end up moving down. They could net much more than that, and with the 2022 draft class being such a deep one, they could still have multiple players on their board that would have been there at No. 14 available at their new slot.

Some players who have been popular trade down picks for the Ravens include offensive tackle Trevor Penning, center Tyler Linderbaum, edge rusher George Karlaftis, inside linebacker Devin Lloyd, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., and defensive back Daxton Hill, among many others. It seems like Baltimore will be able to get value wherever they pick in the first round, but they could also look to use some of their mid-round selections to pick up more draft capital.

If a package is too good to turn down, Baltimore should seriously consider moving back, even if it’s just going down a few spots. They could then use some of the picks that they acquire to trade back up in another round.

