Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey reveals who he thinks Baltimore will select at No. 14 in 2022 NFL draft

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens currently have the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. There will be plenty of talented players available if the team ends up getting on the clock at No. 14, but there is also the possibility that they could trade up or down depending on how the board falls.

Before the draft, Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey weighed in on who he believes his team will select at No. 14, giving a few names including Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. He also said that it’s “possible” that the Ravens select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, and “a chance” that the team gets Norte Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

At the end of his tweet, Humphrey provides a bit of insurance for himself by saying that there’s a chance that Baltimore selects someone else, but McDuffie and Davis have been two players who have been popular choices for the Ravens in mock drafts.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

