Drew Brees and his kids are having a fun Sunday in Baton Rouge as the future Hall of Fame quarterback took to Alex Box Stadium to throw the first pitch of the LSU Tigers baseball game with the Georgia Bulldogs. Before the game, he took to LSU’s huddle to deliver one of his famous speeches that we saw every Sunday before New Orleans Saints games. The Tigers players were left plenty fired up, as they headed into the rubber match of the weekend, figuring out who would win the series.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO