ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk Man Convicted of Possession of Loaded Firearm

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

A Dunkirk man has been convicted of a felony weapon charge stemming from an incident that occurred in the city last June. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Thursday that 32-year-old...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dunkirk, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
YourErie

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified. The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foley
Person
Jason Schmidt
MyArkLaMiss

Unrestrained Bastrop man dies in single vehicle crash

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop F Master Trooper Javier Leija, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, shortly after 11:53 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F investigated a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 593, south of Louisiana Highway 830-5.  This crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Donavan D. Blocker of […]
BASTROP, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
YourErie

North East Widget Financial robbed

Police in North East are investigating after a credit union was robbed. Police were called to the Widget Financial branch on Grant Street in North East at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28. North East Police and State Police from Lawrence Park are working together to investigate the robbery. The North East School District was placed […]
NORTH EAST, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Niagara Falls Teen Going To Prison For Fatal Stabbing Of Another Teen

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a teenager from Niagara Falls was sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing another teen. A 19-year-old female was sentenced on the morning of Thursday, April 28, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. The teen, who was 17 at the time she committed the murder was given youthful offender status. The female perpetrator pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree. Judge Eagan gave her an indeterminate sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence for an adolescent offender.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation underway after K-9 found dead in Cattaraugus County

ASHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office, retired Erie County K-9 Haso was found dead Friday after going missing in Ashford Hollow earlier this week. Haso, an 8-year-old dog, reportedly ran off Monday, though he was fitted with a microchip. The Sheriff’s office confirmed Friday that Haso’s death is under investigation, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Police capture suspect in Plattsburgh bank robbery

There’s no better time to be a job seeker in Vermont. Governor Phil Scott is in his third term in office and won’t say if he wants a fourth. April is National Donate Life Month, a call for people to consider becoming organ donors.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy