NFL

Look: Tom Brady’s NFL Draft Sweatshirt Going Viral

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady has accomplished more than any player in NFL history, but the legendary quarterback will never forget getting passed over – time...

thespun.com

The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Malik Willis Reveals What His First Purchase Will Be After Getting Drafted

Tonight, 32 prospects will turn their dreams into reality and become NFL players. One of those expected players is Liberty standout quarterback Malik Willis. “It’s definitely a blessing, man,” he said during his walk down the draft’s red carpet. “Who knew I would be in this position? I’m just grateful to be here.”
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Praised 1 NFL Team’s Draft Last Night

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books as teams prepare for rounds two and three tonight. There was plenty of action – and plenty of trading – going on during the first round. One team that made a move late in the first round may have sealed the best Day 1 haul: the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden’s Comments On Johnny Manziel Going Viral

Johnny Manziel was not drafted until the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. If it had been up to Jon Gruden, he would have been taken a lot sooner. Hours before the first round of this year’s draft, an old compilation of Gruden trying to plead his case for Manziel to be picked during the 2014 first round is going viral on Twitter, thanks to Old Takes Exposed.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Last Night

Despite having a clear need at wide receiver, the Green Bay Packers used both their first-round picks on defensive players. With the 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker. Six picks later, they selected Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. After both picks were...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Patriots Trade

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has seen a handful of trades, but one between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs is stealing the headlines. Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick loves wheeling and dealing during the draft and tonight was no different. He shipped the team’s No. 21 overall pick and received three picks from the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Thinks The Packers Should Sign 1 Free Agent WR

By the end of the first round of last night’s NFL draft, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hoped to have a brand new wide receiver weapon in their arsenal. But by the time the selection process got to the team’s No. 28 overall pick, all of the top wide receiver options had already come off the board.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Video Of Kyle Hamilton, Girlfriend Went Viral Last Night

On Thursday night, the first round of the 2022 NFL draft delivered on the promise of the 2022 offseason: just absolute madness. From blockbuster trades to puzzling picks, the first round had it all. One of the most interesting storylines revolved around Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. Once viewed as...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The New Orleans Saints were quite busy on Thursday night. Not only did they draft Chris Olave and Trevor Penning, they re-signed one of their veteran wideouts. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, wide receiver Deonte Harty, previously known as Deonte Harris, signed his restricted free agent tender with the Saints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Tom Brady Selling NFL Draft Hoodie: Fans React

With the NFL Draft finally here, Tom Brady has released a new item available for purchase on the BRADY™ shop. Brady has released a “Draft Day” hoodie and short-sleeve shirt. The overall design is pretty great, as it features the New England Patriots’ draft card used on Brady in 2000.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Saturday Night

After taking Liberty star Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans’ quarterback room became a bit crowded. The AFC South franchise released a veteran quarterback on Saturday night, as a result. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Titans have released veteran quarterback...
NASHVILLE, TN
