Salamanca, NY

Salamanca Man Arrested on Federal Child Pornography Charges

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cattaraugus County man has been arrested on child pornography charges following an investigation by State Police and Homeland Security Investigations. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Thursday that 37-year-old Robert Calkins, Jr. of Salamanca...

