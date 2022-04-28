ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayville, NY

Mayville Man Accused of Threatening Person with Deadly Weapon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn altercation Thursday afternoon in the Town of Chautauqua led to the arrest of a Mayville man who is a fugitive from justice. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an...

WIVB

Buffalo man faces several drug, weapons and child endangerment charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday morning on drug and weapons charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child. On April 28, at 12:50 p.m., the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit on Thursday executed a search warrant at Lemuel Figueroa’s East Amherst Street home in Buffalo. Investigators allegedly found a loaded, illegal pistol and a digital scale with “suspected cocaine residue,” according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Two children allegedly live in the home.
BUFFALO, NY
Chautauqua, NY
Pennsylvania State
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Murder Prosecution Sends 5 to Prison

The Tioga County District Attorney's Office concluded a multi-state prosecution of five people involved in the murder of Brian Argro on May 9, 2019 in his home at 5 Dorothy Road in Apalachin. Jahmier Everett of Binghamton came up with a plan to burglarize Argro's home, assault and steal from...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
