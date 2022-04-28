ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis campaign focuses on energy independence, controlling inflation, and defining rural ways of life. Lawmakers reach deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’. Minnesota legislative leaders announced a deal Thursday to refill the state’s unemployment...

Daily Mail

Even Beto O'Rourke says Biden needs to be better prepared for the end of Title 42: Democrat Texas governor candidate demands to hear a plan from the White House ahead of the impending mass migrant event in May

Democrat Beto O'Rourke distanced himself from President Joe Biden's border policies on Tuesday when he said the administration needs to be better prepared before lifting pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42. There are concerns among state, local and federal officials that letting the rule expire on May 23 as planned will...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden adviser Cedric Richmond set to leave the White House

President Joe Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his job as the director of the Office of Public Engagement in the coming weeks to work for the Democratic National Committee. "I am thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
TIME

Bernie Sanders’ Allies Are Laying the Groundwork for a 2024 Campaign. Why That’s Actually Good for Biden

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Last week, a lot of pragmatic Democrats in Washington let out a groan at the news that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inner circle was laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 White House bid, which would be his third in as many presidential cycles and once again give voice to a progressive message that so far hasn’t landed wins in battleground territory.
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
Fox News

Jesse Watters: Democrats are panicked a red wave is coming and Biden is asleep

Jesse Watters warned on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that Democrats could be facing a Jimmy Carter situation if they primary Joe Biden in 2024. JESSE WATTERS: Biden is already worse off than Carter. Even though they bother caused foreign and domestic catastrophes, Carter could at least form a coherent sentence. Democrats are panicking, a red wave is coming and their captain is sound asleep. The New York Times says Democrats are heading for the lifeboats, "A sense of fatalism is setting in among many, with discussion centering increasingly on how to limit the party’s expected losses rather than how to gain new seats." Meanwhile, the Washington Post is trying to scare people into voting blue. They say the White House has already getting ready for Republican led investigations once Republicans take over Congress, "Senior officials have begun strategizing on how the various White House departments, especially the counsel’s office, may be restructured to respond to an onslaught of investigative requests if Democrats lose control of the House or the Senate in November’s midterm elections, as many in both parties expect."
