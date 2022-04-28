ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma police, fire to conduct firework training exercises

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 2 days ago
The Petaluma police and fire departments will be doing safety firework training scenarios from 1-4 p.m. May 4 at the Petaluma fairgrounds racetrack.

“We want the public to know that no emergency exists during that time, and that we are aware that the loud explosions often simulate what sound like ‘gunshot noise,’” according to a Nixle news alert from Jennifer Pritchard, community engagement liaison for the police and fire departments.

She pointed out that there will be no need to call the 911 dispatch center. First responders will be on site supervising the training and making sure Petaluma is safe, she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

