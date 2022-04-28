ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Melody Market finally opens in Five Points, serving neighbors convenience and their favorite treats

denverite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you walk into Melody Market, located at the center square of Five Points, you’re greeted by the fresh sounds of “the classics.”. Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable,” Billie Holiday’s rendition of “Blue Moon” mixed with a bit of Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald. Soft tunes that add to the laidback vibe...

denverite.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Welton Street Cafe Opens Take-Out Only Location While The Search Continues For Something Permanent

DENVER (CBS4)– The Welton Street Cafe is back at a new temporary location. After decades, the staple in the Five Points neighborhood officially shut its doors in March at its longtime location off 27th and Welton Street.(credit: CBS) The restaurant has been Denver’s home of fried catfish and honey hot chicken, but to many it means so much more, like community. The owners are trying to raise enough money to find a new permanent home. Until then, the cafe has a new home, basically a kitchen, that is take out only. (credit: CBS) The staff is busy filling orders. “Trying to get back in the swing of things. We are in a new space, a new kitchen, it’s just a kitchen only but just happy to be back to serve. That’s the best part,” said Fathima Dickerson, one of the café’s owners.(credit: CBS) The menu is limited because the cafe is sticking with the essentials. RELATED: Turin Bikes Closes Up Denver Shop After 50 Years
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Twelve Best Red-Sauce Italian Restaurants in Denver

Denver may not have a Little Italy (not , at least), but we're still hungry for Italian. So hungry, in fact, that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce joints. What's the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Most Italian Restaurants in Denver Tied for the Worst

Denver diners love Italian food. There are so many Italian eateries in the metro area — everything from pizza joints to white-tablecloth establishments — that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce. What's the difference? Ultimately, it comes down to this: If a restaurant has chicken parmesan on the menu, it falls into the red-sauce category.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Billie Holiday
Person
Etta James
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
pymnts

Walmart Turns to HGTV Stars to Upgrade Its Outdoor Furnishings Lineup

Walmart is adding a new outdoor furniture line backed by designer duo Dave and Jenny Marrs, a report Monday (April 25) from Bloomberg said. The duo is known for home-remodeling shows on HGTV. The collection for Walmart will encompass a porch swing and dining table from the couple. Walmart also...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Gentrification#Melody#Food Drink
hunker.com

Costco's New Kitchen Item Will Look Stunning on Your Countertop

It's time to break out the fine china and don your cutest floral dress! Costco just released a new English breakfast tea in an adorable pink can, and that's all the excuse we needed to throw a tea party. Recently promoted by Instagram user and Costco faithful @costcobuys, they share...
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
9NEWS

This is why ice cream trucks are banned in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — I scream, you scream, we all scream when the ice cream truck comes around the block. Except for residents in Aurora. That's right, ice cream trucks are banned in the city under sections 26-347 and 26-248 in the municipal code. Section 26-347 prohibits the selling of...
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy