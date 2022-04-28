Melody Market finally opens in Five Points, serving neighbors convenience and their favorite treats

DENVER (CBS4)– The Welton Street Cafe is back at a new temporary location. After decades, the staple in the Five Points neighborhood officially shut its doors in March at its longtime location off 27th and Welton Street.(credit: CBS) The restaurant has been Denver’s home of fried catfish and honey hot chicken, but to many it means so much more, like community. The owners are trying to raise enough money to find a new permanent home. Until then, the cafe has a new home, basically a kitchen, that is take out only. (credit: CBS) The staff is busy filling orders. “Trying to get back in the swing of things. We are in a new space, a new kitchen, it’s just a kitchen only but just happy to be back to serve. That’s the best part,” said Fathima Dickerson, one of the café’s owners.(credit: CBS) The menu is limited because the cafe is sticking with the essentials. RELATED: Turin Bikes Closes Up Denver Shop After 50 Years

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO