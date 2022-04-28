Girls lacrosse: Kirschner, Goodwin pace No. 12 Pingry past Hillsborough
Freshman Becca Kirschner tallied four goals while junior Bella Goodwin scored twice and had six assists as Pingry, No. 12 in the...www.nj.com
Freshman Becca Kirschner tallied four goals while junior Bella Goodwin scored twice and had six assists as Pingry, No. 12 in the...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0