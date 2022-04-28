Girls lacrosse: Kirschner, Goodwin pace No. 12 Pingry past Hillsborough

Moorestown had finalists at all five positions and won four of them at the Burlington County Scholastic League Tournament at Veterans Park in Hamilton. At second singles, Ajay Shah defeated Northern Burlington’s Rishi Natarajan, 6-1, 7-5. In the third singles final, Xander Giannone topped Kevin Krall from Florence, 6-1, 6-0. The pair of Jason Rekant and Nick DiMarino also scored a three-set, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7-3) victory against Northern Burlington’s Nikhil Arayath and Sucheth Seethalla at first doubles, while Rahul Rabinowitz and Caleb Liu won 7-5, 6-2 over John Liebe and Julian Darlino from Palmyra.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO