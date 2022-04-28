ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Girls lacrosse: Kirschner, Goodwin pace No. 12 Pingry past Hillsborough

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Freshman Becca Kirschner tallied four goals while junior Bella Goodwin scored twice and had six assists as Pingry, No. 12 in the...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Klein leads No. 2 Ridgewood to thrilling comeback win over No. 3 Oak Knoll

Lindsey Devir marched to the draw circle with her team staring at its biggest deficit of the game. Last year, this might have been a breaking point for Ridgewood. Not much had gone right to that point in the second half against two-time defending Tournament of Champions winner Oak Knoll. The deficit had ballooned to a seemingly insurmountable four goals.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern over Collingswood - Softball recap

Samantha Wakeley pitched a two-hit shutout with a walk and 11 strikeouts as Eastern topped Collingswood, 1-0, in Voorhees. Wakeley singled and scored and came home thanks to an RBI by Jenna Haas in the fourth inning. Wakeley recorded her 100th strikeout of the season from the circle in the first inning.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Sports
City
Hillsborough Township, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe celebrates birthday in style with Somerset Patriots

Many people have trouble remembering their 21st birthday. Anthony Volpe won’t have that problem. The Somerset Patriots shortstop, who is the New York Yankees’ top-ranked prospect, celebrated his big day Thursday with a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBI, leading his club to a 15-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Clayton, Scotch Plains-Fanwood qualify for 4x400 C of A race

New Jersey’s Thursday at the Penn Relays got even better as Clayton and Scotch Plains-Fanwood qualified for Friday’s Championship of America 4x400-meter relay. Clayton’s quartet of seniors Ariel, Amirah and Arianna Sharpe along with junior Kelsey Thomas clocked a 3:47.39 to win the South Jersey Small Schools heat. Scotch Plains-Fanwood registered a 3:50.69 with the foursome of seniors Grace Kennedy and Julia Jackson as well as juniors Jenai Berry and Danielle Most.
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Hunterdon Central rallies late to defeat No. 12 Westfield - Boys lacrosse recap

Brendan Lehrer and Dylan Johnson notched a hat trick apiece as Hunterdon Central, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, finished strong to win, 11-10, on the road over No. 12 Westfield. Chris Bill added two goals while Sean Creter tallied a goal and an assist for unbeaten Hunterdon Central (9-0), which trailed 6-4 at the game’s midpoint and outscored Westfield (7-4) by 4-1 in the final period.
WESTFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pingry#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Wall over Raritan - Softball recap

Jesse Glendinning hit the game-winning RBI-single in the sixth inning to give Wall a 2-1 win over Raritan in Wall. Carly Heyward and Megan Bertrand both scored for Wall while Hannah Grabicki doubled. Brielle Coppola allowed just one run on seven hits with four strikeouts. For Raritan, Maria Taddeo went...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Hackensack’s Whittle continues breakout in 3,000-meter run

Hackensack’s Amiri Whittle finished fifth in the 3,000-meter run at the Penn Relays on Friday and added yet another signature moment to his breakout senior year. Whittle ran a negative split in the second half of the race to cross the line fifth in 8:33.95. The winner, Larry Josh Edwards of University High in West Virginia, ran 8:20.31 and two others brother 8:30. Whittle was about 20 meters behind Edwards.
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 17 Metuchen over Old Bridge - Softball recap

Mia Szap went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to lead Metuchen, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Old Bridge, 4-1. Brianna De La Fuente singled with two RBI and a run scored while Abby Kozo doubled once and scored once for Metuchen (13-1), which managed to take advantage of its opportunities, recording five hits in the win.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: No. Burlington’s Jaganathan, Moorestown big winners at BCSL Tournament

Moorestown had finalists at all five positions and won four of them at the Burlington County Scholastic League Tournament at Veterans Park in Hamilton. At second singles, Ajay Shah defeated Northern Burlington’s Rishi Natarajan, 6-1, 7-5. In the third singles final, Xander Giannone topped Kevin Krall from Florence, 6-1, 6-0. The pair of Jason Rekant and Nick DiMarino also scored a three-set, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7-3) victory against Northern Burlington’s Nikhil Arayath and Sucheth Seethalla at first doubles, while Rahul Rabinowitz and Caleb Liu won 7-5, 6-2 over John Liebe and Julian Darlino from Palmyra.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Ridge fulfills pledge as top-American team in 4x800

Ridge’s answer at the Penn Relays provided a much-needed boost for boomers complaining about consolation prizes. Knowing they’d have to beat one of the fastest teams in Penn Relays history, Ridge made the difficult decision of picking the 4x800-meter relay instead of the distance medley, despite entering the spring as the national indoor record holder in the latter.
SPORTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
106K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy