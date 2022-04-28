ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa National Guard names Morrison as new 185th ARW Commander

By Nathan Bauman
Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters announce Col. Sonya Morrison as the next 185th Air...

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
8-year-old Iowa chess prodigy prepares for world tournament

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A child prodigy from Ames is making a nationwide name for herself in the game of chess. Her name is Irene Fei and she's ranked as the best chess player for her age group in the U.S. Her hope is to be the best...
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
98.1 KHAK

Does the Most Popular Liquor in Iowa Surprise You?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.
Western Iowa Today

Northeast Iowa residents speak out against water permit for Beef facility

(Des Moines, IA) — The owners of a cattle feedlot in northeast Iowa are asking to renew a permit that allows the facility to take nearly 22 million gallons of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. Residents asked the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to deny another permit for Supreme Beef L-L-C during a virtual public meeting Monday. Tammy Thompson says the feedlot’s application does NOT take into account her nearby private well, and would also negatively impact residents in nearby communities as well as “nearby domestic well and cattle farming users.” The forum was for public information gathering and the D-N-R employees listened but did not speak. The D-N-R is expected to make a decision on the permit renewal next month.
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
K92.3

Why Is It So Windy This Spring In Iowa?

If you had a nickel for every time you heard the phrase "it wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't for the wind" you'd probably have enough nickels to buy Twitter. Maybe not... but I bet you'd be able to buy a sandwich somewhere. The National Weather Service in Iowa...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th. NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show) Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am. Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX...
KCCI.com

Severe threat is waning in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Thunderstorms widespread through the overnight, some storms may be strong. With the low pressure over us Saturday and Sunday we don’t see a lot of sunshine, but it won’t be a washout either. Highest chances for some rain...
KOEL 950 AM

Friendly Reminder If You’re Feeding Birds in Iowa; Please Stop

Spring is here. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and birds have begun nesting. If you're a bird lover, it's only natural for you to want to feed them. As much as I hate to say this, we need to stop. At least stop feeding the birds until the end of May. That's what the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is telling us.
KEYC

Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale

His campaign focuses on energy independence, controlling inflation, and defining rural ways of life. Lawmakers reach deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’. Minnesota legislative leaders announced a deal Thursday to refill the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay bonuses to frontline workers, resolving a monthslong impasse.
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Addie Berg

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie junior golfer Addie Berg is having a record-breaking season. Berg tied a 24 year old women’s course record at Airport national firing a 61 to win the CRandIC tournament.
