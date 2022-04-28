Who Does Betty Buckley Play on 'Law & Order: SVU'? What We Know So Far

Law & Order: SVU will see a familiar face returning to the series for the upcoming season 23 finale as Raúl Esparza returns to reprise his role as Rafael Barba. The report comes from Give Me The Remote, which says that the former series regular will be making another appearance to close out the latest season of the famous series. Barba was introduced back in 2012 during season 14 of the long-running series and made recurring appearances through the said season before he was made a series regular during the 15th and 18th seasons. He departed from the series partway through season 19, though Barba's absence hasn't been too long as he has appeared in a few episodes over the last few seasons with his last appearance being in season 23, episode 9, "The People Vs. Richard Wheatley." This last confrontation between the SVU team and Barba was an aggressive one, as he was defending the titular Richard Wheatley on a charge of murder. Barba was able to deadlock the jury, resulting in a mistrial, and Wheatley walked free.

