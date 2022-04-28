ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Does Betty Buckley Play on 'Law & Order: SVU'? What We Know So Far

Even after more than 500 episodes on-air, showrunners at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit never cease to surprise us. Early in Season 23, viewers were forced to say goodbye to not one, but two mainstay characters. Along with Kat Tamin (played by Jamie Gray Hyder), Deputy Chief Christian Garland (Demore...

TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
Collider

'Law & Order: SVU' Season 23: Raúl Esparza Returns as Barba in Finale

Law & Order: SVU will see a familiar face returning to the series for the upcoming season 23 finale as Raúl Esparza returns to reprise his role as Rafael Barba. The report comes from Give Me The Remote, which says that the former series regular will be making another appearance to close out the latest season of the famous series. Barba was introduced back in 2012 during season 14 of the long-running series and made recurring appearances through the said season before he was made a series regular during the 15th and 18th seasons. He departed from the series partway through season 19, though Barba's absence hasn't been too long as he has appeared in a few episodes over the last few seasons with his last appearance being in season 23, episode 9, "The People Vs. Richard Wheatley." This last confrontation between the SVU team and Barba was an aggressive one, as he was defending the titular Richard Wheatley on a charge of murder. Barba was able to deadlock the jury, resulting in a mistrial, and Wheatley walked free.
CinemaBlend

Why Law And Order: Organized Crime's Next SVU Crossover Could Be Bad News For Benson

Spoilers ahead for the April 28 episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The squads of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime are on the verge of crossing over yet again, and a case always has to be pretty ugly to require the joined forces of Special Victims and the Organized Crime Control Bureau. The promos for the two episodes combined with the episode descriptions provide some looks ahead at what to expect, and also leave me wondering: is crossing over to Organized Crime going to be dangerous for Benson this time around?
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Popculture

'The Resident' Actor Suddenly Exits Show

The Resident has lost another member of the cast. Miles Fowler, who joined the Fox medical drama for Season 5, is not coming back for a potential Season 6. His final episode aired on March 29. Fowler starred as Trevor Daniels, the son of Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). During the...
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Stepping Away From Series to Take Maternity Leave

Following the news that Missy Peregrym is exiting CBS’ “FBI,” the showrunners of the TV series are revealing more details about the actress’ temporary departure. Prior to the latest “FBI” episode, Missy Peregrym took to her Instagram to announce her break from the show. “Tonight is my last episode of the season – you don’t want to miss it! I’m off for maternity leave now…”
Popculture

'Chicago Med': Fan-Favorite Actor Confirmed to Return

Chicago Med fans haven't seen the last of Dr. Dean Archer. Deadline reported that Steven Weber will be back as a series regular for Season 8. While Weber was a series regular during Season 7, his future with the show was in question as he originally signed a contract with a one-season commitment.
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
