Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Did the Olivia Wilde Envelope Controversy Hurt Jason Sudeikis’ Awards Campaign?

By Clayton Davis
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by...

Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
UPI News

Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence

LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- Bill Hader said his hit man character, Barry Berkman, continues to inadvertently hurt people he cares about in Season 3, premiering Sunday. "His boneheaded way of trying to get in touch with himself ends up really hurting a lot of people," Hader said on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel. "I don't think he knew the extent that he's hurt people, and I think that's what he's kind of learning."
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
TVLine

TVLine Items: Matt Bomer's Showtime Series, Maisel Ups Reid Scott and More

Click here to read the full article. Matt Bomer is bringing a decades-spanning love story to life at Showtime, which has ordered Fellow Travelers, a limited series starring and executive-produced by the White Collar vet. Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, the drama is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime. Bomer will play Hawkins Fuller, “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism...
IndieWire

2022 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win at the Primetime Emmy Awards?

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: As Emmys season rolls along, IndieWire will update this page with in-depth Emmy predictions from Awards Editor Marcus Jones. A link to each category will lead to lists of the ever-changing contenders, plus reporting on what shows are playing well with voters, TV Academy rules changes, interviews with potential nominees, and more. The State of the Race Emmy season has arrived, and after a year of TV production rebuilding voters are now swimming (drowning?) in an ocean of contenders new and old. With an eligibility period from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022,...
TVLine

Pete Davidson to Play 'Heightened' Version of Himself in Curb-Esque Comedy Series at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson is taking a page from Larry David’s TV playbook. The Saturday Night Live vet is set to play a “heightened, fictionalized’ version of himself in Bupkis, a new comedy series at Peacock, TVLine has confirmed. The Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque half-hour project — written and exec produced by Davidson (alongside his SNL boss Lorne Michaels) —  “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” per Peacock. “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
Deadline

‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’ Premiere Date, First-Look Photos: Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening Lead Paramount+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ today unveiled first-look photos for its upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, also announcing that it will premiere exclusively on the platform in the U.S. on June 17. The film will roll out on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America and in additional markets, when the service becomes available there later this year. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in remaining international markets. Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a...
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares sweet cast pic on set

Following the dramatic two hour NCIS and NCIS Hawai'i crossover episode, NCIS is ramping up for the next episode of season 19 on April 18. While fans eagerly wait for the next episode, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, has uploaded a sweet pic with his co-stars to Instagram.
Collider

'Amsterdam': Title Revealed for David O. Russell's Next Star-Studded Film

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly seven years since we've gotten a brand new movie from writer-director David O. Russell. After Joy's mixed reception in 2015, Russell laid low, waiting in the wings for his comeback. And that'll finally come with his latest film, a once-untitled star-studded period piece that'll reunite Russell with Christian Bale, who'll also produce, and Robert De Niro. Details remained relatively slim throughout production, but during 20th Century Studios' CinemaCon presentation, we learned lots of information about the film, including its official title: Amsterdam. This announcement goes against its long-presumed rumored title, Canterbury Glass, which was its previously-referenced title before today's big Las Vegas presentation.
