ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Video shows what happened before fatal deputy-involved shooting in Clay County

First Coast News
First Coast News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained surveillance video of a chase that led to a deadly deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night. Sheriff Michelle Cook says a civilian was killed, however, no deputies were inured. Cook the case has been handed off to the FDLE, who typically...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Cars
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Orange Park, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Cook
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fdle#Wawa
CBS Miami

3 Prison Officers Face Murder Charges In Death Of Inmate In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday the arrest of three Florida correctional officers who are facing murder charges in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who had thrown urine at one of the officers. FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “In the past two and a half months, FDLE agents and analysts have worked more than 1,700 hours on this investigation, conducting more than 45 interviews and writing 77 investigative reports so far. I am proud of the work our members have done on this case and our partnership with State Attorney Rundle to ensure justice...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
First Coast News

Couple found dead in home were renovating the house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple who were found dead in their home were renovating it before the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found their bodies on Tuesday, neighbors said. They couple were found in a house on Hollings Street in the Oceanway neighborhood on the northside of Jacksonville. Neighbors told First...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man accused of murdering pregnant niece charged with additional felonies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A Jacksonville man charged with killing his pregnant niece has been charged with additional felonies. Johnathan Quiles pled not guilty on Wednesday morning to three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. These charges are in relation to a separate case that is not connected to his murder charge.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy