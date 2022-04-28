ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale

By Sean Morawczynski
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Vice President and Ceylon native Walter Mondale will be memorialized this weekend. President Joe Biden is flying to Minnesota to speak at the service, which takes place around 1:30 p.m. Sunday...

Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 28

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,642 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,503. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 27. The coronavirus variant that...
MINNESOTA STATE
